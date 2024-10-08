Swap Health Announces Expansion of Leadership Team With Two Key Senior Leaders

Strategic Hires Strengthen Swap Health's Commitment to Scaling Clinical Quality and Expanding Partnerships with Health Systems Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Swap Health, the outpatient nutrition solution of choice for primary care providers across the country, is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team by welcoming Joe Martinez as SVP Clinical Operations, and Josh Koch as VP Head of Partnerships.

As Swap Health continues its rapid growth, these strategic hires will play a critical role in scaling clinical quality and operations, strengthening partnerships with health systems and primary care practices, and driving the company's mission of helping patients manage and prevent chronic conditions by making sustainable, realistic improvements in their nutrition.

Joe Martinez, SVP Clinical Operations

Joe Martinez is a seasoned healthcare professional and leader with over two decades of experience improving patient outcomes and enhancing care delivery in hospitals and digital health companies. Prior to joining Swap, Joe was the Vice President of Virtual Care at Pager, where he led a nationwide clinical expansion and created an award-winning clinical quality program.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the team. Joe's leadership and deep expertise in clinical quality and operations will be invaluable as we continue to grow," said Aaron Doades, CEO of Swap Health.

Josh Koch, VP Head of Partnerships

Josh Koch is a healthcare sales and business development leader with 20 years of experience across start-ups and publicly traded companies. Prior to joining Swap Health, Josh held leadership roles in sales and business development at Modivcare, Kaia Health, and Amedisys.

"Josh is an outstanding addition to our team. Josh's thoughtful approach and track record in partnership development will accelerate our efforts to provide even more patients with access to the clinical nutrition services they need," added Aaron Doades.

These additions to the leadership team come at a pivotal moment for Swap Health as it experiences significant growth and expands its footprint across the country. With Joe Martinez and Josh Koch on board, the company is poised to plug the nutritional care gap for primary care providers and increase access to healthy food for millions of Americans.

About Swap Health

Swap Health is a digital health company that connects patients with registered dietitians and increases access to the healthy foods that help prevent and manage chronic conditions like Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, and Chronic Kidney Disease. With a commitment to increasing access to registered dietitians and affordable, healthy groceries, Swap Health partners with health systems and primary care providers to deliver seamless and comprehensive clinical nutrition care.

