Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 19:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SIPTRUNK Launches superTRUNK for Streamlined Voice Resilience

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / SIPTRUNK, a BCM One company and leading services platform designed for companies who want to build a SIP trunking practice, announced today it has launched superTRUNK, a new solution that enhances the resilience of voice-centric businesses.

With this new offering, SIPTRUNK leverages its parent relationship with BCM One to provide primary and secondary SIP trunks on two separate networks. This gives SIPTRUNK partners a convenient and flexible way to enhance their customers' business continuity with robust disaster recovery without the added expense and complexity of multi-vendor sourcing.

"SIPTRUNK is in a unique position to be able to provide two diverse SIP trunks at a low fixed price from one vendor," stated Ben Macalindong, General Manager of BCM One's E-Commerce Business Unit. "This allows partners to reduce costs and streamline operations as they strengthen their brand value and market competitiveness."

###

ABOUT SIPTRUNK
SIPTRUNK offers a simple, easy, and profitable way to resell SIP trunking services. Its SIP trunking platform is designed for hardware-centric businesses interested in developing a monthly recurring revenue stream from selling SIP trunking services to modernize their customers' business communications. SIPTRUNK is brandable, handles all end-user billing and complex telecom taxation collections, can be configured for multiple partner levels, and provides transparent commission reporting - all backed by service and support personnel with decades of telephony industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.siptrunk.com/. SIPTRUNK is a BCM One company, whose brands also include Flowroute and SIP.US.

For Media Inquiries:
Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One
Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

Contact Information

Paula Como Kauth
CMO
pckauth@bcmone.com
2129067255

SOURCE: SIPTRUNK

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.