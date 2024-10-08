SIPTRUNK Launches superTRUNK for Streamlined Voice Resilience

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / SIPTRUNK, a BCM One company and leading services platform designed for companies who want to build a SIP trunking practice, announced today it has launched superTRUNK, a new solution that enhances the resilience of voice-centric businesses.

With this new offering, SIPTRUNK leverages its parent relationship with BCM One to provide primary and secondary SIP trunks on two separate networks. This gives SIPTRUNK partners a convenient and flexible way to enhance their customers' business continuity with robust disaster recovery without the added expense and complexity of multi-vendor sourcing.

"SIPTRUNK is in a unique position to be able to provide two diverse SIP trunks at a low fixed price from one vendor," stated Ben Macalindong, General Manager of BCM One's E-Commerce Business Unit. "This allows partners to reduce costs and streamline operations as they strengthen their brand value and market competitiveness."

###

ABOUT SIPTRUNK

SIPTRUNK offers a simple, easy, and profitable way to resell SIP trunking services. Its SIP trunking platform is designed for hardware-centric businesses interested in developing a monthly recurring revenue stream from selling SIP trunking services to modernize their customers' business communications. SIPTRUNK is brandable, handles all end-user billing and complex telecom taxation collections, can be configured for multiple partner levels, and provides transparent commission reporting - all backed by service and support personnel with decades of telephony industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.siptrunk.com/. SIPTRUNK is a BCM One company, whose brands also include Flowroute and SIP.US.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

Contact Information

Paula Como Kauth

CMO

pckauth@bcmone.com

2129067255

SOURCE: SIPTRUNK

View the original press release on newswire.com.