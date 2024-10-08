Giatec Scientific Inc: Giatec Awarded $17.5 Million From the Canadian Strategic Innovation Fund to Further Its Groundbreaking AI and Sensor-Based Innovations

The Canadian Government's Strategic Innovation Fund Invests in Giatec's Mission to Continue Revolutionizing the Concrete Industry

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Giatec®, global leader in concrete technology platforms, is excited to secure $17.5 million from the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to support the further development of groundbreaking sensor technologies and AI-based software solutions helping to reduce carbon emissions within the concrete industry.

These products will be incorporated at the core of the Giatec SmartMix digital platform, an AI-driven solution designed to optimize concrete mixes for cost efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. Through the integration of sensor technologies, SmartMix will monitor and adjust concrete mix design, reducing the carbon footprint of construction projects by 20%.

As part of this project, Giatec is committed to implementing these innovations into the world's first smart ready-mix concrete plant for automated concrete production equipped with sensors and AI-based software solutions. This smart plant will be evergreen as Giatec continues to build its technology solutions and as a Centre of Excellence for the start-up companies and universities active in the concrete/construction ecosystem. The adoption of the SmartMix digital platform by concrete producers will help achieve the net-zero concrete vision by 2050.

"Securing the SIF funding is a significant step forward for Giatec as we embark on our three-year, $65.8 million R&D project to build the world's first AI-enabled digital platform for the concrete industry," said Pouria Ghods, Giatec CEO and co-founder. "This groundbreaking platform will deliver tremendous value to various stakeholders across the industry from cement, aggregate, and admixture producers to ready-mix suppliers, construction companies, and infrastructure owners. Our vision is to revolutionize the concrete industry and help build more sustainable, efficient, and durable infrastructure while positioning Canada as a global leader in clean, innovative technologies."

Managed by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), SIF provides major investments to innovative projects across Canada, helping boost the country's economy. Securing this investment is a solid recognition of Giatec's ongoing contributions to the global construction industry and its potential to significantly impact Canada's low-carbon economy. The funding was awarded based on the project's potential to contribute to Canada's sustainability goals, particularly the construction sector, which is responsible for a considerable portion of global CO2 emissions. By optimizing concrete mixes and reducing cement usage, Giatec's SmartMix digital platform will also lower energy consumption and water usage, key factors in cement production. Additionally, the platform's predictive capabilities will improve concrete durability, reduce material waste, and extend the lifespan of infrastructure.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, says, "Our government is committed to a net-zero future for Canada, and this project is precisely the investment we need. By leveraging technological innovation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improving building material quality, we can drive efficiencies that lower construction costs, making projects more affordable and profitable for our construction industry. It is a win for our planet, our infrastructure, and our industry."

In collaboration with Giatec's AI Council, made up of leading global concrete producers, Giatec will continue to refine its AI algorithms and sensor technology. This government-backed initiative underscores Giatec's commitment to revolutionizing the concrete industry by driving sustainable innovation. With this support, Giatec is set to accelerate the deployment of its game-changing technology, helping to create new high-value jobs and build a more sustainable future for Canada and the world.

