DroneUp Reveals Customized Technologies to Achieve $7 Drone Delivery Goal

First-of-kind, Patented Tools Bring Longer Flight Times, Consistent Loading, and New Onboard Intelligence for Delivery Drones

DroneUp , America's leading autonomous drone delivery company, today unveiled a portfolio of patented technologies to automate the process of drone delivery, which will contribute to the company goal of $7 drone deliveries. These innovations are all integrated into DroneUp's Ecosystem , the industry's only solution that incorporates cutting-edge ground, air, and software products into a single platform that makes drone delivery scalable and economically feasible for retailers, quick service restaurants, healthcare, and other businesses.

Exclusive Software Solution: Uncrew

Uncrew, DroneUp's innovative, proprietary software solution has been designed to transform flight autonomy and streamline drone operations. At its core, Uncrew reduces the cognitive load on pilots by automating crucial decision-making processes. Unlike traditional systems that rely on third-party software, Uncrew leverages patented technology developed entirely in-house, ensuring full control and ownership of the intellectual property.

Uncrew's advanced onboard intelligence and seamless integration of edge and cloud services empower DroneUp's drones to autonomously determine actions like contingency landings or returning home, allowing pilots to focus on exceptions rather than managing each flight detail. This capability is essential for managing multiple drones and enabling scalable operations. With several patents pending, Uncrew aims to redefine the future of flight autonomy, making drone operations smarter, safer, and more cost-efficient than ever.

"While many existing autonomous flight systems offered the capability of safe flight, they were not scalable and, therefore, would not contribute to improving the economics we're seeking," explained Vernon. "Uncrew creates an economy around the aircraft that didn't exist before, which supports DroneUp's ambition to fly 30, 50, or even 100 drones at a time."

Patented Winch Technology: Achieves Over 40,000k Cycles Without Failure

Starting in 2020, DroneUp began evaluating over a dozen white-label winch solutions. Despite rigorous testing, none could offer the dexterity that DroneUp required. It was clear that a winch used specifically for drone delivery would need to be custom-built. Over the last two years, DroneUp's product team has been designing a winch that would overcome the shortcomings found across the market. The process led to the manufacturing of a winch with specific capabilities, including:

The ability to automate loading consistency on the winch

Improved reliability and durability that requires only annual maintenance

Increased perception, speed, and safety

The enhanced winch, exclusive to DroneUp, has been custom-designed for scalable commercial use. Withstanding over 40,000 testing cycles on a single winch without failure, it proves the durability needed for continuous use required to reduce costs. Additionally, its ability to complete deliveries in just 25 seconds enhances the overall efficiency of drone operations, and at scale provides a distinct advantage over other solutions.

"Our revolutionary winch technology is a game-changer for the drone delivery industry," said John Vernon, CTO of DroneUp. "By reducing delivery time to mere seconds, we're not only improving operational efficiency but also enhancing safety and public perception. This speed is critical and allows us to complete more deliveries in less time, directly contributing to our goal of achieving $7 drone deliveries. It's a pivotal step towards making drone delivery a practical, everyday reality for consumers."

Next-Generation Battery Design: DroneUp's Innovative Pack Configuration Leverages Cutting-Edge Cell Technology

DroneUp is currently testing a next-generation battery design that combines cutting-edge Amprius SiMaxx silicon anode cells with a proprietary pack configuration. This innovative approach optimizes drone flight performance and delivery range and showcases DroneUp's engineering prowess in maximizing the potential of advanced battery technology.

Key features of DroneUp's next-generation battery design include:

Custom Pack Configuration: DroneUp's engineering team has designed a unique battery pack that optimizes the performance of Amprius cells for drone applications. This proprietary configuration includes: Innovative Airflow Management: The pack is engineered with advanced airflow optimization, which is crucial for maintaining optimal performance during flight and managing heat distribution. Adaptive Design: Soft spacers between individual cells and cell groups are incorporated, allowing for expansion and contraction during use. This design consideration enhances the battery's longevity and reliability in varying flight conditions.

Leveraging Advanced Cell Technology: The pack utilizes Amprius SiMaxx cells, featuring: 100% silicon nanowire anode structure, offering significantly higher energy density (up to 500 Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L) Fast charging capability (80% charge in less than 6 minutes)

Extended Range: DroneUp's custom pack design, combined with the high energy density of Amprius cells, is expected to extend flight range significantly. The company anticipates the potential for deliveries at distances of 10, 20, or even 30 miles, dramatically expanding the service area for drone deliveries.

"Our next-generation battery pack design represents a significant leap forward in drone power systems," said Vernon. "By creating a custom configuration that maximizes the potential of Amprius' silicon anode cells, we've developed a battery solution that not only extends flight times but also enhances overall drone performance and reliability. This innovation is key to making long-distance drone deliveries a practical reality."

DroneUp's battery pack design not only improves the efficiency of its operations but also contributes to the company's commitment to sustainability. The optimized configuration ensures efficient energy use throughout the flight, reducing the overall environmental impact of drone delivery services.

As DroneUp continues to reimagine what's possible in drone delivery, this next-generation battery pack design stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its vision for the future of logistics.

