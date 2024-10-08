Nassau, The Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Callenders Realty is pleased to announce it is a Platinum Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood BahaMar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

Callenders Reatly is looking forward to attending this exclusive event and having the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections.

About Callenders Realty

Callenders Realty is the exclusive residential real estate brokerage serving Sellers and Buyers within the gates of ALBANY, The Bahamas. With a knowledgeable sales team and a proved track record, we have had the privilege and distinction of serving the real estate needs of ALBANY residents and prospective purchasers since the inception of ALBANY.

Learn more about Callenders Realty at www.callendersrealty.com

