(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)

Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France

Stockmarket Euronext Paris A

ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights :

31 August 2024 30 September 2024 Shares in Euronext (1) 55 337 770 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (2) 81 422 268 81 391 093 Effective voting rights 80 481 514 80 449 339

(1) Shares with a par value of 1€

(2) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008055448/en/

Contacts:

GROUPE SEB