TCL Electronics: Experience Call of Duty Like Never Before With TCL's Advanced Technology

JOHANNESBURG / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's top 2 TV brand and official TV of Call of Duty, is transforming the gaming landscape with its advanced technology, offering an unparalleled experience for Call of Duty enthusiasts. With the release of its latest QLED TV lineup, TCL brings a new level of immersion, performance, and smart functionality to gaming, ensuring that every player can experience the thrill of Call of Duty in the most vivid and engaging way possible.









From ultra-realistic visuals to responsive gameplay and immersive sound, TCL's innovative features redefine what it means to play at the highest level. TCL's QLED TVs, including the impressive TCL C655 PRO, are designed to provide gamers with an unmatched visual experience. The 4K HDR Premium 800 technology delivers stunningly detailed images with vibrant colours and exceptional contrast, allowing players to see every nuance in the game's environment.

The Full Array Local Dimming technology enhances this further by providing deeper blacks and brighter whites, creating a sense of depth and realism that makes every gaming session feel like stepping into a live battlefield.

As players navigate through the diverse terrains and high-stakes combat of Call of Duty, they will be able to see and appreciate the intricate details, from the textures of the surroundings to the lighting effects that make each scene come alive. This level of visual clarity and precision is essential for an immersive experience, allowing players to fully engage with the game and respond to every challenge with heightened awareness.

Beyond visual excellence, TCL understands the critical importance of smooth and responsive gameplay. That's why the Game Master PRO feature, in combination with HDMI 2.1 and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ensures that gamers enjoy a seamless experience free from lag and screen tearing. For those who demand the utmost precision and control, the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) automatically switches the TV to its lowest latency setting when a gaming console is detected.

This means that every command is executed instantly, providing a significant advantage in fast-paced, competitive scenarios. In Call of Duty, where split-second decisions can mean the difference between victory and defeat, this level of responsiveness is crucial. Gamers will experience fluid motion and immediate reactions, allowing them to outmaneuver opponents and stay one step ahead at all times.

TCL's commitment to an immersive gaming experience extends to the audio realm. The ONKYO speakers and Dolby Atmos support integrated into TCL QLED TVs deliver an exceptional soundscape that surrounds the player. With multi-dimensional audio, every sound in Call of Duty-from the subtle rustle of movement in the distance to the explosive impact of a grenade-can be heard with stunning clarity and accuracy.

This not only enhances the overall excitement and realism but also provides players with a strategic advantage. By accurately detecting the direction and intensity of sounds, players can anticipate enemy movements and respond effectively, making the audio experience as crucial as the visual in the heat of battle.

In addition to the superior gaming features, TCL's advanced technology offers a range of smart functionalities that elevate the convenience and versatility of the gaming setup. With Google TV integration, players have access to a wide array of apps, streaming services, and personalized content recommendations.

The hands-free voice control with Google Assistant allows gamers to navigate and control the TV using simple voice commands, making it easy to switch between games, adjust settings, or explore new content without interrupting the flow of the game. This smart ecosystem transforms TCL QLED TVs into an all-in-one entertainment hub, making them the ideal choice for gamers who seek both performance and versatility in their home entertainment systems. TCL's advanced technology is not just about enhancing the gaming experience; it's about creating a seamless and immersive environment where every aspect of the game is brought to life with unprecedented clarity, responsiveness, and engagement.

For Call of Duty players looking to elevate their gameplay to new heights, TCL provides the ultimate platform to experience the game as it was meant to be played. For more information on how TCL's QLED TVs can transform your Call of Duty experience, visit https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en

Contact Information

Odette Bagley Swart

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

media.sadc@tcl.com

082 3381769

SOURCE: TCL Electronics

View the original press release on newswire.com.