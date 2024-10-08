Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations CEO to Discuss Acquisition, Restructuring, and Industry Trends on JRCStockTalk Live

"Tune In to JRCStockTalk Live for Exclusive Interview with Green Leaf Innovations CEO"

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK:GRLF), a Florida corporation and an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, is excited to announce Mr. Roberto Mederos, CEO of GRLF featuring on the popular interview platform, JRCStockTalk Live, hosted by Joshua J Ramsdell.

Attendees can ask the company questions in real-time after the interview, which will be a live interactive online event.

The interview will take place on 10/10/2024 at 4:30 PM EST and will delve into some of the following topics:

Recent Acquisition: Mr. Mederos will discuss the company's recent acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., a major cigar distributor in the United States. He will share insights into the strategic rationale behind the acquisition, the expected synergies, and how it will position Green Leaf Innovations for growth in the premium cigar market.

Restructuring Plans: Mr. Mederos will provide updates on the company's restructuring initiatives, including [List of key restructuring initiatives, e.g., optimizing operations, streamlining distribution channels, and exploring strategic partnerships]. He will explain how these plans will enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive long-term value for shareholders.

Industry Trends: Mr. Mederos will offer his perspective on the current state of the cigar industry, including key trends, regulatory affairs, challenges and opportunities. He will discuss how Green Leaf Innovations is positioned to capitalize on emerging trends and navigate potential obstacles.

Here are links to tune in to the live interview:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/C-GFgzY6Zmc

Restream: Create and Multistream Live Video | Restream

Twitter (X): https://x.com/JRC_Stocks?t=Xbi57gyiyZLuguRX7HWyWg&s=09

on X at @JRC_Stocks.

The interview will take place on 10/10/2024 at 4:30 PM EST

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Roberto Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter (X): (2) Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. $GRLF (@otcgrlf) / X

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

RYAN MEDICO

MARKETING MANAGER

info@greenleafinnovation.com

8003036268

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com