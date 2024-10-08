Dr. John D. Anastasio Brings Clinical Expertise to AcutePet Urgent Care as Chief Veterinary Medical Officer

WEST CHESTER, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / AcutePet Urgent Care, a leader in veterinary urgent care, is thrilled to announce the appointment of John D. Anastasio, DVM, DACVECC as our Chief Veterinary Medical Officer.

AcutePet Urgent Care CVMO

John Anastasio, DVM, DACVECC AcutePet Urgent Care Chief Veterinary Medical Officer.

Dr. Anastasio is a highly accomplished veterinarian with extensive experience in clinical emergency and critical care medicine as well as veterinary leadership. Most recently, he served as the Medical Director at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital (RBVH), located in Red Bank, NJ, where he was instrumental in overseeing the design of their state-of-the-art 100,000 sq ft facility and transitioning his team into the new hospital. He also played a key role in advancing the hospital's medical and surgical offerings, quality of care, and training programs for the next generation of veterinarians.

In his new role as Chief Veterinary Medical Officer at AcutePet Urgent Care, Dr. Anastasio will collaborate with local medical teams to uphold best practices and maintain our high standard of urgent care. He will focus on training and mentoring staff, as well as continually updating medical protocols to ensure the highest standards of patient care.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Anastasio to our team. His unique qualifications as a board-certified criticalist will complement our mission of providing the highest quality of urgent care," saidDr. David Sachs, co-CEO of AcutePet. "Every member of our organization, along with the pet owners and their beloved pets, will benefit from his extensive medical knowledge and commitment to high-quality veterinary care."

Dr. John Anastasio earned his bachelor's degree from The City University of New York and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. He completed his clinical rotations at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, a rotating internship at the Animal Medical Center in Manhattan, and his residency in emergency and critical care at Tufts University. He earned Diplomate status in the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care in 2012. In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Anastasio has contributed to the field through numerous publications, speaking engagements, and active involvement in the veterinary community.

"I am honored to join AcutePet Urgent Care and work alongside my colleagues in support of AcutePet's employee-centric culture while pursuing our shared goal of providing high standards of care," saidDr. Anastasio. "Together, we can continue to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of pets and the communities we serve."

Contact Information

Stephanie Serraino

stephanie.serraino@acutepeturgentcare.com

(513) 836-8425

SOURCE: AcutePet Urgent Care

View the original press release on newswire.com.