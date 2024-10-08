The Future of Innovation Takes Center Stage at ABC Conclave 2024: Web3, AI, Gaming, and Blockchain

The highly anticipated ABC Conclave 2024 will take place on 11-12, October 2024 at SO/ Uptown, Dubai, followed by an exclusive edition in Bangkok on 11-12, November 2024. As the premier event in Web3, AI, Gaming, and Blockchain, ABC Conclave will bring together industry leaders, global innovators, and key stakeholders to chart the future of decentralized technologies and their impact on various sectors.

As one of the most anticipated Web3 events in the region, ABC Conclave is set to bring together 3,000+ participants, including top industry experts, investors, startups, and innovators. With Dubai solidifying its position as a global tech hub, the event will explore the latest advancements in decentralized technologies, artificial intelligence, and gaming, all contributing to the next wave of digital transformation.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of activities, including thought-provoking presentations by industry visionaries, engaging panel discussions on cutting-edge topics, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations of blockchain solutions. The event will also showcase the fusion of Web2 and Web3 gaming through exhilarating Esports tournaments, a thrilling hackathon, and exclusive FOMO lounge access to establish impactful relationships with key industry players, creating an unforgettable experience for the Web3 community under the roof of the grand stage at SO/ UPTOWN, Dubai.

Confirmed Speakers: This year's event will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, including some of the most influential names shaping the future of Web3:

Dunston Pereira , Chief Executive Officer, Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi

Evandro O., Chief Operating Officer, Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum

Mohammed Yaseen , Founder, Esports & Gaming Association

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Thomas AuYeung , Global Finance Director, TRON Foundation

Caine Knight , Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Tether

Alexandre F. , Chief Partnership Officer, SwissBorg

Matthias Sheikh Mende , Visionary Founder, Bonuz / Dubai Blockchain Center

Naeem Aslam , CIO at Zaye Capital Markets | Columnist At NASDAQ, CNN

Serena Sebastiani , Senior Director - Financial Services Advisory, PwC Middle East

Arslan Kiran , Head of Growth, The Sandbox - Turkey/Germany/MENA

Amnah Ajmal , Group Executive-Merchants & Commerce, Digital Partnerships & Fintechs, Public Sector, Strategy, M&A, Mastercard

Saed Ereiqat, Co-Founder, ICP HUB GCC

Nikita Sachdev , CEO & Founder, Luna PR

Alex Chehade , e2x Ventures, Ex - Binance MENA, Founder, General Manager

Ajeet Khurana , Founder, Reflexical

Tobais Bauer , Principal, BFF

Marcello Mari , Founder and CEO, Singularity DAO

Geoff Mcalister , Co-Founder, Crypto Risk Office

Tim Mangnall , Founder and CEO, Capital Block

Ravikant Agrawal , Polygon Labs, Director of Growth

Arpit Sharma , COO, PWR Labs

Kevin Raham Soltani , Founder & CEO, GIMA Group, Inc

Stefano Virgilli , Business Partner, DWF Labs

Saloi Benbaha , Head of XDC Network Enterprise Alliance & Ventures, XinFin Powering XDC Network

Giovanni Everduin , Commercial Bank International, Head of Strategy & Innovation

Amalia Grochal , Founder and CEO, MIRAI DAO

Zara Zamani , CPTO & Co-founder, 4+Ventures

Anton Golub , Founder, SwissAssetDAO

Faraj Abutalibov , Ex - Venom Foundation, Crypto Executives - COO, Co-Founder - EYWA Crosschain Protocol Founder

Pekka Kelkka , Web3 advisor & educator, Papa Blockchain

Neha Soni , CEO & Founder, Corum8

Cal Evans , Managing Associate, Gresham International

Brent Fulfer , Principal, Blockchain Founders Fund

Anita Kalergis , PR & Communications Manager, CGO; Xprizo, Dubai Blockchain Center

Shawn Tan, General Partner, TRIVE Digital, and more…

Their insights will cover diverse topics, ranging from the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI integration to advancements in gaming ecosystems and blockchain applications in real-world industries.

Event Highlights: ABC Conclave 2024 promises an immersive and engaging experience, featuring:

Conference - Make connections, and engage with top industry players, developers, artists, and investors. Take part in stimulating conversations and explore innovative concepts.

Keynote speeches by global pioneers in blockchain, AI, and gaming

Expert panel discussions addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities in Web3

ABC Exhibition - Embark on a world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and Web3 technologies. Discover new items and get a glimpse of the latest developments.

ABC Awards - Honoring the trailblazers who have revolutionized the field and made outstanding achievements.

FOMO Lounge - Build connections with important industry leaders. You'll have the chance to showcase your innovative ideas to an audience of potential investors and venture capitalists.

Gaming & E-sports - A vibrant hub where gaming companies unveil their latest creations. Experience the excitement of brand-new games and explore a variety of virtual worlds.

Hackathon - A thriving arena of opportunities. Find your hidden talent, amplify your brand's resonance, and stimulate the creation and evaluation of innovative ideas.

After Party - Savor the elegance of our VIP Gala Dinner and let loose at the After Party, where you can socialize and relax in a more casual atmosphere.

What to Expect?

With Dubai at the center of the global Web3 and AI ecosystem, ABC Conclave offers participants the unique opportunity to engage with top innovators, explore transformative technologies, and foster meaningful connections that can drive industry growth. The event will focus on how AI and blockchain are converging to create new possibilities across sectors like finance, gaming, entertainment, and healthcare.

Attendees will also witness live demonstrations, and hands-on workshops, and have the chance to network with industry giants at both the VIP Dinner and Gala Networking sessions.

Why Attend?

As the Web3, AI, and blockchain landscapes continue to evolve, ABC Conclave 2024 serves as a vital platform for thought leadership and collaboration. Attendees will gain access to industry insights, investment opportunities, and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of decentralized technologies and their practical applications.

This event is essential for investors, developers, startups, and C-level executives looking to stay ahead in the rapidly changing digital landscape.

Mohammed Yaseen, Founder, Esports & Gaming Association - "I have attended many gaming conferences recently and am proud to see our great city of Dubai do more amazing things in gaming and esports. ABC Conclave has stepped in and is hosting a unique conference that includes traditional and new forms of web3, gaming and AI education, networking, and awards. Looking forward to this on October 11-12 at DMCC Uptown Tower.

I'm always keen to speak at conferences that can pull together a stellar venue, and lineup of educational speakers and host a networking event where professionals can get some work done. Blockchain month is upon us in Dubai and it's all getting started with a proper conference, I am honored to be speaking at ABC Conclave and ring the energy to the stage on the 11th.- Kevin Soltani, CEO, GIMA Group

Throughout history, humans have consistently believed themselves to be at the pinnacle of technological advancement. Yet, time and time again, this perceived summit proves ephemeral, as new breakthroughs and innovations relentlessly push the boundaries of what's possible.Stefano Virgilli, Technology and Communication

I like the events organized by ABC Conclave, they bring trending topics to stage - Ravikant Agrawal, Director of Growth, Privado Id

I'm excited to attend the ABC Conclave, where the intersection of innovation, regulation, and technology drives the future of finance. This event is a unique opportunity to engage with global thought leaders and explore transformative ideas that will shape the next wave of fintech evolution. - Serena Sebastiani, Senior Director, Virtual Assets Leader, PWC

"Bitcoin OG and DeFi Architect. Investor through MIRAI and Co-Founder of the Ordinals Council. Recognized as one of the Top 25 Women in FinTech and Blockchain MENA, ETH and BTC Ecosystem Hackathons Jude." Amalia Grochal, Founder and CEO / Co-Founder, MIRAI Fund / Ordinals Council

"Attending the ABC Conclave is an invaluable opportunity to engage with thought leaders and innovators, paving the way for transformative discussions that shape the future of finance." - ALEX CHEHADE, Founder, redefined, ex-Binance

The Dubai edition of the ABC Conclave is supported and sponsored by:

Supported by:

Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum

Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qasimi

Title Sponsor: Tenset

Powered by: Gora

Legendary Sponsors:

Ambo

Sersh

ATC

Famex

Epic Sponsors:

DreamsQuest

ICP

Lore

Ozone

Cros

Adltix

Rare Sponsors:

Qoal

Memeprof

Victor Games

Kix Digital

Arcana

Router Protocol

Official Media Partner:

LUNA PR

Official PR Partner:

ZEX PR WIRE

Exclusive Talkshow Partner

DX Talks

Innovation Partner:

Hack2Skill

Association Partner:

European Blockchain Association

British Blockchain Association

DTC

Strategic Partners

NADMAH

SALAD LAB

Crypto Executive

FOMO Lounge Partner

Paradise Capital Group

"Web3 is more than technology-it's a revolution. At ABC Conclave, we're building a platform where blockchain, digital assets, AI, and Web3 gaming can thrive. In just two days, we're bringing together global innovators for immersive discussions, Esports tournaments, and cutting-edge hackathons, celebrating the vibrant spirit and creativity of the Web3 revolution." - Kirubakaran Reddy, Founder & CEO, Alphablockz

Secure Your Spot Today!

Don't miss this chance to be part of a transformative event that brings together the brightest minds and the most innovative companies in Web3, AI, and blockchain.

Hurry! Apply code "ABC40" to get an exclusive 40% discount on VIP & Business Passes, available only for our readers!

Book your tickets now at https://www.abcconclave.com/dubai

For more information or inquiries, please contact:

Jagriti Jaiswal

CGO | ABC Conclave

info@abcconclave.com

PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com

