Elkridge, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Vici Health Sciences, a leading provider of pharmaceutical formulation, analytical, and regulatory services, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its staff and physical footprint in Maryland. The expansion is in response to increasing demand for the company's comprehensive pharmaceutical development services, enabling Vici Health Sciences to better serve its growing client base.





Investing in Growth and Innovation

The expansion includes the addition of a state-of-the-art facility located in Elkridge, Maryland, equipped with advanced technology to support enhanced formulation development, analytical testing, and clinical supplies manufacturing capabilities. This strategic growth initiative also includes a substantial increase in staff, adding highly skilled scientists, regulatory experts, and technical professionals to the team.

"Most early-stage innovation happens outside the ecosystem of big pharma," said Anish Dhanarajan PhD, CEO at Vici Health Sciences. "We find that pharmaceutical startups, small pharma, and clinical stage companies tend to be virtual and lacking in either CMC expertise or the facilities needed to successfully formulate and test novel pharmaceutical drug products. These companies are often underserved by larger CDMOs that are geared towards commercial batch manufacturing and serving larger companies with deeper pockets. With this expansion, we are renewing our commitment to providing full-service R&D, clinical batch manufacturing, and regulatory filing support to our smaller clients, while also enhancing our ability to support larger and more complex projects."

Supporting a Growing Client Base

With the expanded facility and team, Vici Health Sciences is poised to increase its capacity for formulation development, analytical method development, and clinical trial materials manufacturing. The company's growth will enable faster project turnaround times, greater flexibility, and increased support for clients navigating the complexities of drug development and regulatory compliance.

Key highlights of the expansion include:

Enhanced Formulation and Manufacturing Capabilities : The new facility will feature additional equipment and resources to support advanced formulation and clinical supplies manufacturing.

Increased Analytical and Testing Capacity : Expanded laboratory space and cutting-edge instrumentation will enable Vici Health Sciences to handle a higher volume of analytical testing projects.

Greater Regulatory Support: The growing team of regulatory experts will allow Vici to further streamline CMC documentation, regulatory filings, and compliance services for both small and large-scale projects.

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

This expansion underscores Vici Health Sciences' ongoing commitment to providing innovative and high-quality pharmaceutical development services. With a focus on scientific excellence and customer satisfaction, Vici Health Sciences is well-positioned to meet the needs of both new and existing clients in the rapidly evolving pharmaceutical industry.

About Vici Health Sciences

Vici Health Sciences is a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, specializing in formulation development, analytical method development, manufacturing process development, regulatory compliance, and CMC consulting. With a strong emphasis on quality and innovation, Vici Health Sciences provides end-to-end solutions to support the entire drug development lifecycle, from early-phase research to commercial launch.

For more information about Vici Health Sciences' expansion or to learn more about our services, visit vicihealthsciences.com or contact us at info@vicihealth.com or +1 410-379-1500.

