Elkridge, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Vici Health Sciences, a leading provider of pharmaceutical development and regulatory services, is proud to announce the launch of its Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III clinical supplies manufacturing services. This new offering is designed to support biotech and pharmaceutical companies by providing high-quality manufacturing solutions for early and late-stage clinical trials, helping to streamline the path from concept to commercialization.





Meeting the Demand for Integrated Clinical Supplies Manufacturing

With the increasing demand for efficient and reliable clinical supplies, Vici Health Sciences is expanding its capabilities to include the manufacturing of clinical trial materials, including capsules, tablets, and oral liquids. These services are tailored to meet the specific needs of each stage of clinical development, ensuring compliance, quality, and timely delivery to support critical clinical research timelines.

"Adding clinical supplies manufacturing to our portfolio allows us to offer a complete suite of services to our clients," said Anish Dhanarajan, PhD, CEO at Vici Health Sciences. "We understand the complexities of clinical research and development, and our goal is to simplify the process for our partners by providing a seamless transition from formulation development to clinical supplies manufacturing."

Comprehensive Services for Each Stage of Clinical Development

Vici Health Sciences' new clinical supply manufacturing services include:

Phase I Manufacturing : Small-scale production for early-phase trials, focusing on flexibility and rapid turnaround.

: Small-scale production for early-phase trials, focusing on flexibility and rapid turnaround. Phase II and Phase III Manufacturing : Expanded capacity for mid- to late-stage trials, with an emphasis on scalability, process optimization, and regulatory compliance.

: Expanded capacity for mid- to late-stage trials, with an emphasis on scalability, process optimization, and regulatory compliance. GMP Compliance : All clinical manufacturing operations are conducted under strict Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, ensuring the highest level of product quality and safety.

: All clinical manufacturing operations are conducted under strict Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, ensuring the highest level of product quality and safety. Packaging and Labeling: Customized packaging and labeling solutions to meet specific clinical trial requirements, including blinding and randomization.

Supporting Success Across the Clinical Development Lifecycle

By adding clinical supplies manufacturing to its existing formulation, analytical, and regulatory services, Vici Health Sciences offers a comprehensive, integrated solution for drug development. This expansion allows the company to serve as a single-source partner, helping clients navigate the complexities of drug development while minimizing risk and maximizing efficiency.

About Vici Health Sciences

Vici Health Sciences is a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, providing a wide range of services including formulation development, analytical method development, manufacturing process development, CRO management, and CMC regulatory documentation. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, Vici Health Sciences is dedicated to advancing drug development through science and expertise.

