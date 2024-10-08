Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Signs Poker Legend Johnny Chan

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL) is excited to announce that poker legend Johnny Chan has signed on as a Brand Ambassador for all GRNL products and platforms. Chan's role will commence immediately, promoting the upcoming launch in '25 of GRNL's groundbreaking AI Sports Advisory Services and Arbitrage Betting Alerts. He will also leverage his expertise and celebrity in the Company's new gambling podcasts, advertising campaigns, and special events, helping to elevate the brand's visibility on a global scale.

Johnny Chan has won 10 World Series of Poker bracelets and earned the historic distinction of being the last player to win back-to-back WSOP Main Event titles. His iconic role in the classic poker film Rounders further cemented his status as one of the most respected and recognizable players in the game.

As Brand Ambassador, Chan will regularly appear with GRNL Podcast Director Jeff DeForrest on the hit podcast "Bury Your Bookie" and participate in radio, podcast, and TV interviews on sports betting programs worldwide. Chan and DeForrest will discuss and showcase GRNL's multiple platforms including No Limit AI Arbitrage Alerts which is in development and is a revolutionary service that enables premium weekly subscribers to lock in profits by capitalizing on AI-detected line movements and odds discrepancies across multiple betting platforms.

"I've got to give my good friend and Greenlite CEO, Rafael Groswirt, an enormous amount of credit for what he's accomplishing with the company. I am confident he will lead the company to continued success, and that's why I am very honored to be Greenlite's Brand Ambassador," said Chan.

ABOUT GREENLITE VENTURES:

Through its merger with No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc., GRNL is combining the efficiency of Artificial Intelligence, blockchain technology, and newly developed peer-to-peer algorithms to dramatically disrupt the entire sports betting industry. GRNL's new AI-driven sports advisory services and decentralized betting platforms will deliver a host of player benefits never before seen in the marketplace.

Johnny Chan in Rounders and what is called the best poker movie ever made.

Johnny Chan and Rafael Groswirt sit for a join interview while filming a commercial in Burbank by Hollywood producer Adam Bankhead.

