ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024
Viatris Named to Forbes' Annual List of the World's Best Employers for the Fourth Year in a Row

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named to Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2024. This is the fourth year in a row that Viatris has received this recognition, which is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Our colleagues' passion for and commitment to their work, the patients we serve and our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life has made this recognition possible," said Andrew Enrietti, Chief People Officer, Viatris. "Being named by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers demonstrates our focus on our people and our strong culture - one that prioritizes well-being, promotes inclusivity and diversity, offers growth opportunities, and ensures a healthy work-life balance."

The World's Best Employers for 2024 were selected through an independent survey encompassing a vast sample of over 300,000 participants across 50 different countries. Respondents from around the world gave their "willingness to recommend" their employer on a scale from 1 to 10 and, in addition, had the opportunity to review their company across various aspects of employment. Respondents also had the opportunity to review recent and previous employers. Finally, participants were given the chance to provide their public perception of other employers active within their country and industry. Overall, the award reinforces a company's reputation for providing excellent opportunities for their employees and being among the best places to work in the world.

To learn more about Viatris' performance-driven, highly engaging and inclusive culture, please visit its careers site. You can also learn more by reading its 2023 Sustainability Report, which outlines the company's 2023 achievements and progress across key areas including Access and Global Health, Our People, the Environment and the Community.

Being named to Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2024 follows Viatris' inclusion on TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 list, USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders 2024 and 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 Ranking. The Company has also received Great Place to Work® certifications and Top Employers certifications in multiple countries, among others.

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

For further information: MEDIA, +1.724.514.1968, Communications@viatris.com, Jennifer Mauer, Jennifer.Mauer@viatris.com, Matt Klein, Matthew.Klein@viatris.com; INVESTORS, +1.412.707.2866, InvestorRelations@viatris.com, Bill Szablewski, William.Szablewski@viatris.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Viatris on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Viatris
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/viatris
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Viatris



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
