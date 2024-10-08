Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers Launches New Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the launch of our new and improved website. Designed with UX-UI in mind, the updated site aims to provide clients and visitors with a streamlined, accessible platform to learn more about the firm and its services.

Robert Hammers, Atlanta Personal Injury Lawyer

Robert Hammers, Atlanta Personal Injury Lawyer

We've made it easier than ever for visitors to explore our firm's history, understand our practice areas, and access valuable information related to vehicle accidents. Visitors can easily explore our:

"About us" page

Practice areas

Vehicle accident information

Resources

Areas served

Contact information

Other key features include comprehensive practice area information, attorney profiles, informative resources such as our personal injury blog, case results, and client testimonies. We want to give clients all the information they need to make an informed decision and feel confident in their next steps after an accident.

Our legal team is dedicated to delivering quality services and information to our community. We hope that the launch of our redesigned website will help us continue to provide client-centered service and critical legal aid.

Our Background

Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers has 50 years of combined experience advocating for the rights of the injured. We began with a small, Atlanta-based team and quickly gained a trusted reputation within the legal community. Our accomplished attorneys are proud to serve clients throughout Georgia and fight for the rights of those seeking justice for their injuries.

Our practice areas include, but are not limited to, the following:

Car accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Truck accidents

Brain injuries

Product liability

Wrongful death

No matter what kind of accident you were involved in or what injuries you experienced, we can help. We pride ourselves on going above and beyond for our clients, helping them secure maximum compensation, handling the logistical aspects of each case, and providing a personalized, compassionate experience.

Contact Us To Learn More About Our Legal Services

We have a strong presence throughout Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Smyrna, and Roswell. We understand that accidents can happen at any time, so our attorneys are available 24/7 to take your call and offer you a free, personalized consultation. We also work on a contingency fee - which means you won't pay us a dime unless we recover compensation for you.

Backed by years of experience and a proven track record, our team of attorneys is dedicated to fighting tirelessly for the best possible outcomes for our clients. We pride ourselves on providing compassionate, client-centered representation, guiding you through every step of the legal process with clear communication and unwavering support.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers - Atlanta Office

Address: 201 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW Suite 312

City: Atlanta

State: Georgia

Zip: 30314

County: Fulton County

Phone: (770) 900-9000

https://hammerslawfirm.com/contact/

Contact Information

Robert Hammers

Main Attorney

info@hammerslawfirm.com

(770) 900-9000

SOURCE: Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on newswire.com.