Endless Road Entertainment, Inc.: 'The Experience' at L.A. Fashion Weekend Introduces Los Angeles' First Fashion Co-Working Space at Hollywood Prod

A Two-Day Celebration of Innovation and Style Unveils New Opportunities for Fashion Entrepreneurs in the Heart of Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / "The Experience" at L.A. Fashion Weekend is set to kick off at Hollywood Production Center, marking the launch of Los Angeles' first-ever fashion co-working space, designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and creativity for industry professionals. The space offers flexible office options starting at $500 per month, providing an affordable solution for designers, stylists, and other fashion entrepreneurs looking to establish a presence in the heart of Hollywood.





This highly anticipated event, set to take place over two days, will feature leading brands, designers, and wellness experts, including Malibu Road, Lisa Smith Jewels, Bold Swim, and an exclusive appearance by D'Amelio Footwear, with Heidi D'Amelio in attendance. Additional fashion activations, an open bar, and music by DJ Jayne Gray will create an engaging atmosphere that highlights the intersection of fashion, business, and entertainment.

Event Highlights:

Friday, October 11 : 7:00 PM: Open Bar Cocktail Reception 8:00 PM : Panel Discussion on "How Female Leaders Are Navigating Business in a Post-Pandemic World" featuring Lucy Mardonovich (Hollywood Production Center), Tiffany Asamoah (Bold Swim), Alexandra Scoggin (NFusion Capital), and Heidi D'Amelio (D'Amelio Footwear). 9:00 -10:00 PM : LIVE photoshoot installation and Style House Magazine Launch , allowing guests to mingle with industry insiders. An exclusive pop-up shop experience where attendees can explore and purchase from the showcased brands.

Saturday, October 12 : Location : 250 N. Robertson, Ste. 106, Beverly Hills, CA 9021. Wellness activations will take place on-site at Under Pressure Hyperbarics , providing a hands-on experience of their cutting-edge health services, along with an open bar and DJ Jayne Gray who will be spinning. Special Discounts : Exclusive wellness coaching packages will be offered for attendees, including peptides, supplements, IV therapies, and additional HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy) sessions. Wellness Activations : Hyperbaric Oxygen Experience (test dives available in the chamber), Lipo-trophic shots (fat-burning vitamin injections), and IV Therapy sessions. VIP Health Services : Guests can schedule advanced services such as chemical peels, micro needling, Thermi (radiofrequency), and one-hour HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy) sessions. Limited slots are available.



Sponsors & Special Experiences:

The event is sponsored by Hollywood Production Center, Leafy Beans Coffee, and The Style House Hollywood each adding their own unique touch to the weekend's festivities, complete with a coffee roaster station and a holistic health activation led by Under Pressure Beverly Hills.

The weekend's events will feature music by DJ Jayne Gray and a curated selection of craft cocktails and mocktails available at the specialty bar. "The Experience" at L.A. Fashion Weekend will offer attendees a glimpse into the future of fashion, wellness, and business collaboration.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the new fashion co-working space, contact the event organizers at Endless Road Entertainment.

About Endless Road Entertainment:

ERE is a leading creative agency specializing in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge marketing and event production services that elevate emerging and established brands alike. With years of experience working with top designers and fashion houses, Style House is dedicated to curating unforgettable events and fostering meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. Endless Road Entertainment (ERE), founded in 2005 by Mikey Koffman, proudly produces L.A. Fashion Weekend and The L.A. Fashion Awards.

About The Style House Hollywood:

Style House Hollywood is dedicated to celebrating female-founded brands and promoting sustainable fashion practices. We strive to curate a luxurious and inspiring experience for our readers, showcasing the beauty, innovation, and ethical values behind the brands we feature. Our mission is to empower women in fashion, foster a more sustainable future, and redefine luxury as a reflection of conscious choices.

About L.A. Fashion Weekend:

The L.A. Fashion Weekend Experience aims to create a dynamic space where health, fashion, and creativity converge, giving industry insiders and attendees an engaging environment to connect and explore innovative trends.

For more information about the L.A. Fashion Weekend or to RSVP, please contact:

Angela Stubbs, Head of PR, pr@erelainc.com, 323-578-8601, www.erelainc.com

