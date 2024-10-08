Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080 | Ticker-Symbol: GLE
Tradegate
08.10.24
21:17 Uhr
14,400 Euro
-0,190
-1,30 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,45014,61022:44
14,36014,59022:00
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 22:14 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2024 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of October, November and December 2024 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.10 cash distribution per common share for each of October, November and December 2024, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 237 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 22

October 31

$0.10

November 20

November 29

$0.10

December 20

December 31

$0.10

Total for the Quarter:

$0.30

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of October, November and December 2024, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 174 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:

Payment Date

Amount

October

November 4

$0.0875

November

December 4

$0.0875

December

January 3

$0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2024, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN."

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 22

October 31

$0.138021

November 20

November 29

$0.138021

December 20

December 31

$0.138021

Total for the Quarter:

$0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2024, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 24

November 4

$0.125

November 27

December 4

$0.125

December 23

January 3

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2024, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO."

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 22

October 31

$0.125

November 20

November 29

$0.125

December 20

December 31

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the stock market closes on Monday, November 4, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 12, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13748839.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 136 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.