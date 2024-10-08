Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Dr. Christine Brezden-Masley, Medical Oncologist and Director, Cancer Program Director, Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre, Mount Sinai Hospital, joined Michael Landa, Managing Director, Internal Audit, TMX Group to close the market to promote the lecture series that will bring international breast cancer leaders to Mount Sinai so that medical professionals can learn from one another.





The Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital is a premiere facility specializing in all aspects of breast care and provides care to more than 34,000 patients each year. Mount Sinai Hospital is an internationally recognized acute care academic health sciences centre and a leader in the clinical areas of women's and infants' health, chronic disease management, specialized cancer care, emergency medicine, and geriatrics.

The Jennifer Landa Breast Cancer Visiting Professorship was established in 2017 by the late Jennifer Landa, a former young breast cancer patient at the Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre, whose goal was to bring international breast cancer leaders to Mount Sinai Hospital and University Health Network to enhance and expand the knowledge base of our multi-disciplinary team, and health-care professionals across Toronto.

