King Studio: Zach King to Present at 2024 Kids in the Spotlight Film Awards

Zach King celebrates foster youth filmmakers and their short films at the KITS Film Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Zach King, the renowned digital illusionist and internet creator with over 170 million followers, will take the stage as a presenter at the 2024 Kids in the Spotlight (KITS) Film Awards on November 2nd at Paramount Pictures Studios. Known for his mesmerizing magic videos and creative storytelling, Zach is set to join a host of presenters to celebrate the powerful stories created by foster youth through KITS' innovative filmmaking programs.

Zach King Presenting at KITS Film awards 2023

Kids in the Spotlight (KITS) is a Los Angeles County-based nonprofit organization that helps foster youth heal and grow through storytelling and filmmaking. By participating in the organization's Script-to-Screen program, foster youth are given the opportunity to write, cast, and star in their own short films, turning personal experiences into powerful narratives. KITS provides mentorship and creative guidance, allowing these young filmmakers to develop their voices and build confidence through the art of cinema.

The 2024 KITS Film Awards, which is open to Zach's fans to come witness the impact of the KITS program, will showcase the premiere screenings of the films created by the students as well as the results of the KITS National Short Screenplay Competition. Awards will be given in categories such as Best Film, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, and Best Ensemble Cast, celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity of Los Angeles' foster youth.

Zach King will be joining an esteemed lineup of presenters, including actors Ty Burrell, James Pickens, Jr., and Wendi McLendon-Covey. Zach's role in presenting the Film Awards highlights his continued passion and dedication for filmmaking and his mission to inspire people around the world to ignite their childlike wonder to create and become storytellers themselves.

For more information about KITS Film Awards can be found here.

