Avicenna Technical University: Dr. Hamid Abbasi to Initiate Transfer of Cutting-Edge TransKambin OLLIF Technology During Multi-City India Tour

Dr. Hamid Abbasi, a renowned pioneer in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, will embark on a multi-city tour across India from October 14th to 20th, 2024. This tour includes his participation at the MISSAB Conference 2025, one of India's largest and most prestigious minimally invasive spine surgery meetings. The Kambin Society, a fast-growing and highly specialized spine society, will be featured at the conference, dedicating an entire section to its cutting-edge TransKambin OLLIF technology.

During this tour, Dr. Abbasi will demonstrate his revolutionary procedures, including the Oblique Lateral-Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) and Trident Sacroiliac Joint Fusion techniques, transforming spine surgery globally. His mission is to introduce and educate younger surgeons in these innovative procedures and transfer the technology globally. Recently, Dr. Abbasi donated his intellectual property to Avicenna Technical University, making the technology available royalty-free for domestic use in developing nations.

Dr. Abbasi's tour will begin on October 14 at Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai, India, with live surgery demonstrations and hands-on labs to train young surgeons. He will also address the Chennai Ortho Spine Society, an elite group of specialists, on the latest advancements in TransKambin OLLIF and Sacroiliac Joint Fusion.

In collaboration with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology - IIT University in Chennai, Dr. Abbasi will also explore cooperation on artificial intelligence initiatives between Avicenna Technical University and the University of Chennai.

On October 17, Dr. Abbasi will travel to Gandhinagar to deliver a full presentation at the MISSAB conference, where the Kambin Society will present the latest results from its international faculty.

The tour will conclude on October 20 at Krishna Vishwa Vidyapeeth University (Karad-KVV), with live surgery demonstrations to further showcase the Trident technology to colleagues.

Why India is a Perfect Destination for Innovation

India is rapidly emerging as a leader in both economic growth and scientific advancement. With the country's GDP growing at a remarkable 8.2% in fiscal year 2023-2024, India's thriving economy and expanding investment in science and technology-especially in healthcare-make it an ideal ground for global collaboration.

"India is at the forefront of innovation, and this is the perfect time for the world to engage with India across all sectors, especially in healthcare and science," said Dr. Abbasi.

About Dr. Hamid Abbasi

Dr. Abbasi is the creator of the Inspired Spine "TransKambin OLLIF procedure", a minimally invasive alternative to traditional spinal fusion, offering faster recovery and lower complication rates. His work bridges the gap between the scientific and spine surgery communities across India and the United States.

About Kambin Society

The Kambin Society facilitates the global transfer of knowledge, training, and technology in the expanding field of spinal fusion surgery. For more information about Dr. Abbasi and the Kambin Society, please visit kambinsociety.org.

For further inquiries, please contact Amanda Armagost at 952-405-9760 or email at aarmagost@islife.us.

SOURCE: Avicenna Technical University

