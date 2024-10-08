Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 23:14 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Upper East Side Cardiology, PLLC: Dr. Satjit Bhusri Sworn in as Honorary Police Surgeon for the NYPD

Leading Cardiologist Recognized for Contributions to Cardiology and Public Service

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Dr. Satjit Bhusri, a renowned cardiologist and founder of Upper East Side Cardiology & Vein Institute, has been officially sworn in as an Honorary Police Surgeon for the New York City Police Department (NYPD). The ceremony, held at One Police Plaza, honors a select group of physicians known for their medical expertise and dedication to serving the NYPD.

NYPD Chief Surgeon Eli Kleinman and Dr. Satjit Bhusri

Dr. Bhusri, a leader in cardiac care, was nominated by an NYPD service member and underwent a rigorous vetting process, similar to that of the officers. As an Honorary Police Surgeon, Dr. Bhusri will provide expert medical care in cardiology and vascular health to NYPD officers and their families when needed.

"It is a great honor to be sworn in as an Honorary Police Surgeon," said Dr. Bhusri. "The men and women of the NYPD risk their lives to protect this city every day, and I am proud to be able to give back by offering my expertise to support their health and well-being."

Dr. Bhusri is well-known for his comprehensive approach to cardiac care, blending preventive care with cutting-edge treatments. His personal experience as a heart failure survivor drives his empathetic approach to patient care, making him a trusted figure in New York's medical community. He serves as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Cardiology at both Weill Cornell Medical Center and The Mount Sinai Hospital.

NYPD Commissioner Thomas G. Donlon, who presided over the ceremony, emphasized the critical role Honorary Police Surgeons play in maintaining the health of NYPD officers and their families. These physicians, experts in specialties such as cardiology, neurology, and orthopedics, provide vital support to those injured in the line of duty.

Dr. Bhusri joins a distinguished group of physicians who have committed themselves to supporting New York's Finest. His appointment further highlights his contributions to the field of cardiology and his dedication to public service.

For more information about Dr. Satjit Bhusri and his practice, please visit BhusriHeart.com.

About Dr. Satjit Bhusri:
Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD, FACC, is a board-certified cardiologist specializing in heart disease and vascular conditions. He founded Upper East Side Cardiology & Vein Institute, where he focuses on preventive cardiology, heart failure management, and varicose vein treatments. Dr. Bhusri's personal experience as a heart failure survivor informs his compassionate approach to patient care.

45 East End Avenue
Suite 1S
New York, NY 10028

Please feel free to contact us at hello@uescardio.com or (212) 752-3464 or follow us on Instagram, to learn more.

Contact Information:
Upper East Side Cardiology & Vein Institute
Danni Alexander
Phone: (212) 752-3464
Email: hello@uescardio.com
BhusriHeart.com

SOURCE: Upper East Side Cardiology & Vein Institute



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.