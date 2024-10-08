Upper East Side Cardiology, PLLC: Dr. Satjit Bhusri Sworn in as Honorary Police Surgeon for the NYPD

Leading Cardiologist Recognized for Contributions to Cardiology and Public Service

Dr. Satjit Bhusri, a renowned cardiologist and founder of Upper East Side Cardiology & Vein Institute, has been officially sworn in as an Honorary Police Surgeon for the New York City Police Department (NYPD). The ceremony, held at One Police Plaza, honors a select group of physicians known for their medical expertise and dedication to serving the NYPD.

Dr. Bhusri, a leader in cardiac care, was nominated by an NYPD service member and underwent a rigorous vetting process, similar to that of the officers. As an Honorary Police Surgeon, Dr. Bhusri will provide expert medical care in cardiology and vascular health to NYPD officers and their families when needed.

"It is a great honor to be sworn in as an Honorary Police Surgeon," said Dr. Bhusri. "The men and women of the NYPD risk their lives to protect this city every day, and I am proud to be able to give back by offering my expertise to support their health and well-being."

Dr. Bhusri is well-known for his comprehensive approach to cardiac care, blending preventive care with cutting-edge treatments. His personal experience as a heart failure survivor drives his empathetic approach to patient care, making him a trusted figure in New York's medical community. He serves as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Cardiology at both Weill Cornell Medical Center and The Mount Sinai Hospital.

NYPD Commissioner Thomas G. Donlon, who presided over the ceremony, emphasized the critical role Honorary Police Surgeons play in maintaining the health of NYPD officers and their families. These physicians, experts in specialties such as cardiology, neurology, and orthopedics, provide vital support to those injured in the line of duty.

Dr. Bhusri joins a distinguished group of physicians who have committed themselves to supporting New York's Finest. His appointment further highlights his contributions to the field of cardiology and his dedication to public service.

