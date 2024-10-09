Invest in Bogota: Invest in Bogotá Promotes the Capital as a Key Destination in Latin America for the World-Class Events Industry at IMEX America

Invest in Bogotá, together with the Greater Bogotá Convention Bureau, is participating in IMEX America 2024, one of the most globally recognized trade fairs specialized in the congress, convention, and meetings tourism industry, held in Las Vegas, United States, from October 8 to 10.

IMEX America brings together more than 3500 buyers and 3300 exhibitors from around 180 countries, and serves as a platform aimed at promoting the planning and contracting of diverse events, ranging from incentive programs to large exhibitions and conventions.

Luis Alejandro Dávila, manager of the Greater Bogota Convention Bureau, and Santiago Puyana, senior officer of the Greater Bogota Convention Bureau.

During the fair, Invest in Bogotá, the investment promotion agency of the capital of Colombia that also attracts world-class events through its Convention Bureau, has scheduled over 50 meetings with buyers interested in Bogotá as a destination, hailing from countries such as the United States, Mexico, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada, France, Belgium, England, Spain, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Alongside Procolombia, the agency will have a stand showcasing representative offerings, attributes, and facilities that the District and the Nation possess to stimulate the productive sector linked to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) event industry.

Invest in Bogota and Procolombia booth at IMEX Americas 2024

In this regard, the participation of Invest in Bogotá in IMEX America aims to establish strategic alliances that contribute not only to improving the environment for such events in the city but also to boosting key companies and sectors of the economy, including airlines, hotels, transportation companies, organizers, and other complementary services.

The agenda at IMEX America includes specialized education with over 150 activities, networking opportunities, and a focus on sustainability. The main topic of discussion will be "Impact," related to the significant challenges facing the planet and society regarding climate change. For this reason, all individuals and organizations in the global business events industry are being invited to have a more positive impact through their events, personal and professional actions, and business partnerships.

Phone number: (+57) 317 780 5168

Email: info@investinbogota.org

SOURCE: Invest in Bogota

