Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 00:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invest in Bogota: Invest in Bogotá Promotes the Capital as a Key Destination in Latin America for the World-Class Events Industry at IMEX America

Invest in Bogotá, together with the Greater Bogotá Convention Bureau, is participating in IMEX America 2024, one of the most globally recognized trade fairs specialized in the congress, convention, and meetings tourism industry, held in Las Vegas, United States, from October 8 to 10.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / IMEX America brings together more than 3500 buyers and 3300 exhibitors from around 180 countries, and serves as a platform aimed at promoting the planning and contracting of diverse events, ranging from incentive programs to large exhibitions and conventions.

Luis Alejandro Dávila, manager of the Greater Bogota Convention Bureau, and Santiago Puyana, senior officer of the Greater Bogota Convention Bureau.

During the fair, Invest in Bogotá, the investment promotion agency of the capital of Colombia that also attracts world-class events through its Convention Bureau, has scheduled over 50 meetings with buyers interested in Bogotá as a destination, hailing from countries such as the United States, Mexico, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada, France, Belgium, England, Spain, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Alongside Procolombia, the agency will have a stand showcasing representative offerings, attributes, and facilities that the District and the Nation possess to stimulate the productive sector linked to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) event industry.

Invest in Bogota and Procolombia booth at IMEX Americas 2024

In this regard, the participation of Invest in Bogotá in IMEX America aims to establish strategic alliances that contribute not only to improving the environment for such events in the city but also to boosting key companies and sectors of the economy, including airlines, hotels, transportation companies, organizers, and other complementary services.

The agenda at IMEX America includes specialized education with over 150 activities, networking opportunities, and a focus on sustainability. The main topic of discussion will be "Impact," related to the significant challenges facing the planet and society regarding climate change. For this reason, all individuals and organizations in the global business events industry are being invited to have a more positive impact through their events, personal and professional actions, and business partnerships.

Contact Information

Phone number: (+57) 317 780 5168
Email: info@investinbogota.org

SOURCE: Invest in Bogota



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.