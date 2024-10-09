Bacardi Limited: Forbes Names Bacardi Among "World's Best Employers" in 2024

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Bacardi Limited

Family Own Company Ranked #2 Within Industry Category, and Ranked #79 Overall

Bacardi has been recognized on Forbes' list of the 'World's Best Employers' for 2024, based on independent surveys conducted in more than 50 countries. Participants were asked whether they would recommend a company to family or friends, and to rate it based on such criteria as salary, talent development and remote work options. Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, ranked #2 in its category of "Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco" and #79 out of a total of 850 companies listed.

"At Bacardi, we are committed to driving a positive impact in people's lives," says Scott Northcutt, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Bacardi Limited. "Our high-performance culture and competitive benefits provide a workplace environment where people are appreciated for who they are, what they do, and who they can become. We are always thinking about the legacy we will leave for future generations, and this recognition is a celebration of our people and unique culture."

At Bacardi, people have access to a variety of programs that promote belonging, health, and both personal and professional development. From mindfulness workshops to workout programs to open conversations about wellbeing, to free access to assistance programs and apps, Bacardi offers a slew of benefits designed to support personal health.

As a seventh-generation family business, investing in the leaders of tomorrow is how the company ensures it will sustain an enduring legacy. Through various talent development programs crafted to meet different stages of one's career, the company gives its people the tools to shape their career and to define their personal purpose. The company also encourages moments of connection and learning about the brands through mixology sessions, stipends to purchase products, and brand immersion training focused on the heritage, production and sustainability of the brands.

Bacardi has been often recognition for its workplace and culture, including ranking #18 in the 2024 World's Best Workplaces presented by Great Place To Work® and making repeat appearances on the Forbes World's of Top Companies for Women.

Read more about the recognition on Forbes and access the full list of employers.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

