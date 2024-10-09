LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Cloud9, one of the world's leading esports organizations, is excited to announce its partnership with Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both brands, combining Cloud9's esports expertise with Zenni's innovation in vision care.





Cloud9 Welcomes Zenni Optical as New Official Eyewear Partner

Cloud9 Welcomes Zenni Optical as New Official Eyewear Partner





Through this multi-year partnership, Cloud9 players and fans alike will benefit from Zenni's wide range of stylish, high-quality eyewear designed to protect vision during extended gaming sessions. Zenni's commitment to eye health and style aligns perfectly with Cloud9's mission to promote wellness and peak performance for our players and community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zenni Optical to the Cloud9 family as our official eyewear partner," said Jack Etienne, Founder and CEO of Cloud9. "Zenni is at the forefront of eyewear, offering stylish and affordable options for both our players and fans. We're excited to collaborate with a brand that understands the unique needs of gamers and supports our vision for a healthier gaming community."

"Championing excellence in everything they do," said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical. "Cloud9 has proven time and again their commitment to bettering the whole of esports, from players to staff to fans. This partnership will support creating awareness and action around eye health to the Cloud9 family throughout the world."

This partnership will feature a variety of exciting collaborations, including exclusive product lines, promotions, and community initiatives that support healthy gaming habits.

Zenni's range of gaming glasses will be integrated into Cloud9's gear, offering players and staff the benefits of high-quality protective eyewear including blue-light-blocking technology, prescription and non-prescription lenses, sunglasses, and fashionable frames tailored to their needs.

Fans can explore our exclusive collaboration with Zenni by visiting http://c9.gg/zenni, where they can find the OptiFlex: 2024 Cloud9 Pro Edition glasses along with a curated selection of our favorite styles.

About Cloud9

Cloud9 Esports Inc. is a leading esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful and recognizable esports teams in the world. Cloud9 has teams competing in various esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press.

Contact Information

Yangsin Lau Vazquez

Senior Marketing Manager

press@cloud9.gg

Toni Vindel

toni.vindel@zennioptical.com

SOURCE: Cloud9 Esports Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.