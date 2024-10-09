Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 00:26 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloud9 Welcomes Zenni Optical as New Official Eyewear Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Cloud9, one of the world's leading esports organizations, is excited to announce its partnership with Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both brands, combining Cloud9's esports expertise with Zenni's innovation in vision care.

Cloud9 Welcomes Zenni Optical as New Official Eyewear Partner

Cloud9 Welcomes Zenni Optical as New Official Eyewear Partner
Cloud9 Welcomes Zenni Optical as New Official Eyewear Partner



Through this multi-year partnership, Cloud9 players and fans alike will benefit from Zenni's wide range of stylish, high-quality eyewear designed to protect vision during extended gaming sessions. Zenni's commitment to eye health and style aligns perfectly with Cloud9's mission to promote wellness and peak performance for our players and community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zenni Optical to the Cloud9 family as our official eyewear partner," said Jack Etienne, Founder and CEO of Cloud9. "Zenni is at the forefront of eyewear, offering stylish and affordable options for both our players and fans. We're excited to collaborate with a brand that understands the unique needs of gamers and supports our vision for a healthier gaming community."

"Championing excellence in everything they do," said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical. "Cloud9 has proven time and again their commitment to bettering the whole of esports, from players to staff to fans. This partnership will support creating awareness and action around eye health to the Cloud9 family throughout the world."

This partnership will feature a variety of exciting collaborations, including exclusive product lines, promotions, and community initiatives that support healthy gaming habits.

Zenni's range of gaming glasses will be integrated into Cloud9's gear, offering players and staff the benefits of high-quality protective eyewear including blue-light-blocking technology, prescription and non-prescription lenses, sunglasses, and fashionable frames tailored to their needs.

Fans can explore our exclusive collaboration with Zenni by visiting http://c9.gg/zenni, where they can find the OptiFlex: 2024 Cloud9 Pro Edition glasses along with a curated selection of our favorite styles.

About Cloud9
Cloud9 Esports Inc. is a leading esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful and recognizable esports teams in the world. Cloud9 has teams competing in various esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike.

About Zenni
Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press.

Contact Information
Yangsin Lau Vazquez
Senior Marketing Manager
press@cloud9.gg

Toni Vindel
toni.vindel@zennioptical.com

SOURCE: Cloud9 Esports Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.