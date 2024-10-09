Finexio Recognized in Spend Matters 2024 '50 Providers to Watch' List

Finexio's Innovative Payment Solutions Secure Spot in 2024 Spend Matters '50 Providers to Watch' List, Driving Efficiency and Value for AP Automation

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Finexio, the industry leader in embedded AP Procure-to-Pay payment solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Spend Matters '50 Providers to Watch' list. This recognition highlights Finexio's continued innovation and leadership in the B2B payments space, particularly its focus on automating AP processes and offering diverse payment solutions.

Spend Matters 50 to Watch 2024

Spend Matters, a leading procurement and supply chain intelligence platform, tracks over 1,500 providers across various industries, continually assessing emerging technologies and services. Their annual '50 Providers to Watch' list recognizes best-in-class and fast-rising companies in the supply chain and procurement market.

Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst, Downstream Procurement, noted, "Finexio stands out by powering payment infrastructure for top AP and procurement platforms with its white-label solutions. It offers diverse payment options, such as e-checks and v-cards, and competes effectively against banks with superior technology and services. Its focus on mid-sized companies and strong AP automation presence make it a key player to watch."

Ernest Rolfson, CEO of Finexio, commented, "We're thrilled to be named to the Spend Matters '50 Providers to Watch' list. At Finexio, we are dedicated to simplifying and securing B2B payments, offering embedded solutions that empower mid-market and enterprise organizations alike. As a trusted partner to some of the world's largest financial institutions and procure-to-pay platforms, our Embedded AP Payment as a Service eliminates friction, optimizes payment flows, and unlocks new revenue opportunities. This recognition validates the transformative impact Finexio delivers through AP Payments as a Service and the value we bring to our partners."

Finexio continues to drive growth by offering tailored payment infrastructure for mid-market companies through partnerships with leading AP automation platforms. With a wide range of payment options and a focus on automation, Finexio is well-positioned to continue reshaping the B2B payments landscape.

To learn more about Spend Matters' 50 Providers to Watch and view the full list, visit Spend Matters' Procurement Tech Recognition Page.

About Finexio

Finexio is a trailblazer in the B2B payments industry, pioneering an innovative Accounts Payable Payments Infrastructure as a Service model. Embedded within the world's leading Procure-to-Pay software suites, Finexio's platform delivers a fully managed, AI-powered solution that optimizes, monetizes, and secures the entire payment lifecycle. Our comprehensive infrastructure seamlessly orchestrates payment delivery, streamlines supplier management, prevents fraud, enables payment monetization, and provides robust analytics and reporting. This unique approach transforms AP from a traditional cost center into a strategic revenue generator. Learn more at Finexio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Steve Greene

Marketing

steve.greene@finexio.com

2072664200

SOURCE: Finexio

View the original press release on newswire.com.