Highlights

MAC launches institutional Placement of approximately 7.8 million New CDIs at an issue price of A$18.00 per New CDI to raise ~A$140.0 million (~US$96.2 million 1 ) (before costs)

) (before costs) Offer Price of A$18.00 per New CDI, which represents a 13.0% discount to both the last closing price of CDIs on the ASX and the 5-day VWAP of CDIs on the ASX

Placement proceeds will be used to optimise MAC's balance sheet and de-lever by retiring its existing US$145 million Mezzanine Debt Facility at the earliest practicable date while also providing additional flexibility to pursue strategic inorganic growth opportunities

Upon settlement of the Placement, MAC will be well capitalised with a pro-forma 30 September 2024 cash balance of ~US$177 million 1 (before costs) (in addition to a US$25 million revolving credit facility which remains undrawn) and pro-forma net debt of ~US$134 million 2 (before costs)

(before costs) (in addition to a US$25 million revolving credit facility which remains undrawn) and pro-forma net debt of ~US$134 million (before costs) Operations continue to perform strongly at the CSA Copper Mine ("CSA") with Q3 2024 copper production of 10,159 tonnes at an average grade of 4% copper and C1 cash costs expected to be in the range of US$1.90-2.002 per pound. The Company remains on track to deliver at the mid-point of the full-year 2024 copper production guidance of between 38,000-43,000 tonnes

Commentary

Metals Acquisition Limited ("MAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of an institutional placement of approximately 7.8 million new Chess Depositary Interests ("New CDIs") to raise ~A$140.0 million (~US$96.2 million1) (before costs) (the "Placement"). The New CDIs are to be issued under the Placement at an offer price of A$18.00 per New CDI ("Offer Price

Proceeds of the Placement, together with existing cash, enable MAC to better optimise its balance sheet and de-lever following the acquisition of CSA from Glencore plc in mid-2023, while also providing additional flexibility to pursue strategic inorganic growth opportunities.

Commenting on the Placement, MAC CEO, Mick McMullen, said:

"Following the acquisition of CSA in mid-2023 and listing on the ASX in early 2024, MAC has placed greater focus on optimising its balance sheet and determining an appropriate capital structure more reflective of the strong asset quality and the markedly improved credit proposition that MAC today represents compared to mid-2023.

Feedback from investors has been strong that moving to a more typical long-term capital structure is desired. While work around MAC's long-term capital structure remains ongoing, it is clear that the existing Mezzanine Debt Facility will not form part of this. As such, MAC has determined that it is in the best interests of shareholders to retire this facility at the earliest possible date and further de-lever, building on the significant progress that MAC has already made to date reducing its net debt position from US$455 million following the acquisition of CSA to ~US$134 million upon completion of the Placement. Importantly, by raising equity today, MAC has full flexibility to do so once the opportunity permits, while also preserving its balance sheet strength and ensuring it can pursue any strategic inorganic growth opportunities that may present.

Today's Placement is testament to the high-quality nature of CSA and the significant work that has been undertaken by management to deliver on a range of operational improvements over the past year. Q3 2024 delivered another strong operational result for the Company with copper production of 10,159 tonnes at an average grade of 4% copper and C1 cash costs expected to be in the range of US$1.90-2.002 per pound. We remain on track to deliver around the mid-point of our full-year 2024 copper production guidance of between 38,000-43,000 tonnes and will provide a more fulsome update on the status of operations as part of our quarterly report later this month.

On behalf of the MAC Board and management, I wish a warm welcome to our new shareholders that participated in the Placement and thank all of our existing shareholders for their continued support as we move MAC to the long-term capital structure that they have indicated they would like to see."

Operational Update

MAC is pleased to confirm that operations continue to perform strongly at CSA and the Company remains on track to deliver at the mid-point of the full-year 2024 copper production guidance of between 38,000-43,000 tonnes.

In the September quarter, MAC achieved copper production of 10,159 tonnes with C1 cash costs expected to be in the range of US$1.90-2.002 per pound. Capital development metres also accelerated in the quarter, increasing by 64% on Q2 2024 to 736 metres.

Further details of MAC's production and operational results for the September quarter will be released in MAC's quarterly report which is expected to be released later this month.

Use of Proceeds and Rationale

MAC entered into a Mezzanine Debt Facility on 10 March 2023 and subsequently fully drew down on the facility on 15 June 2023 to help fund, in part, the acquisition of CSA. Under the terms of the facility and subject to obtaining requisite consents from other secured lenders, full prepayment of the facility may be initiated by MAC after the second anniversary date from draw down. As such, the earliest date that MAC may elect to repay the facility, provided all necessary third-party consents are obtained, is 16 June 2025, unless the Mezzanine Debt provider consents to allow MAC to do so earlier.

MAC is focused on continuing to optimise its balance sheet and de-levering following the acquisition of CSA in mid-2023 and believes that this Placement will enable MAC to put in place a more typical balance sheet commensurate with the asset quality and maturity of the business. Provided that necessary consents are obtained, the proceeds of the Placement and MAC's existing cash on hand will allow MAC to retire the Mezzanine Debt Facility at the earliest possible date.

The proceeds of the Placement also enhance MAC's balance sheet strength and provide additional financial flexibility to pursue strategic inorganic growth opportunities.

Placement Details

The Company will issue approximately 7.8 million New CDIs under the Placement at an Offer Price of A$18.00 per New CDI, which represents a:

13.0% discount to the last closing price of A$20.70 per CDI on the ASX on Tuesday, 8 October 2024; and

13.0% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price of A$20.70 per CDI traded on the ASX up to and including Tuesday, 8 October 2024.

The Placement will take place in a single tranche pursuant to the Company's available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Settlement of New CDIs is expected to occur on Monday, 14 October 2024, with allotment to occur shortly thereafter on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited is acting as Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement. Sternship Advisers Pty Ltd is acting as Co-Manager to the Placement. Gilbert Tobin is acting as Legal Adviser to the Company.

New CDIs issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company's existing CDIs on issue.

Indicative Timetable*

Event Date ASX trading halt and launch of Offer Wednesday, 9 October 2024 ASX trading halt lifted and announcement of completion of Placement Thursday, 10 October 2024 Settlement of New CDIs under the Placement Monday, 14 October 2024 Allotment, quotation and trading of New CDIs under the Placement Tuesday, 15 October 2024

*The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. MAC reserves the right to amend these dates at its absolute discretion, subject to the Corporations Act (2001) (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. The quotation of New CDIs is subject to confirmation from the ASX.

Additional Information

Additional information in relation to the Placement, and the Company can be found in the ASX announcements and Investor Presentation released to the ASX simultaneously with this announcement, which contain important information, including a breakdown of sources and uses of funds, the key risks and foreign selling restrictions with respect to the Placement.

An Appendix 3B for the proposed issue of New CDIs will follow this announcement. Further details of the fees payable to the Lead Manager are set out in the Appendix 3B.

Nothing contained in this announcement constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. Investors should seek appropriate professional advice before making any investment decision.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

1 Placement proceeds converted into US$ based on an A$:US$ exchange rate of 0.6869, which represents the average exchange rate for the week from 30 September 2024 to 4 October 2024 (inclusive).

2 Unaudited.

