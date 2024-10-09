Great Wall New Media: Saihanba: China's green miracle created by three generations in Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:

Historically, Saihanba Forest Park, which is located in north China's Hebei Province, was once a royal hunting ground. Later, after reclamation and logging, it gradually turned into an endless desert. For more than half a century, three generations of people in Saihanba have been working hard and struggling to build the world's largest artificial forest, creating a miracle of turning desert into a sea of forests.

Watch the video and learn about the story of Saihanba and enjoy its natural beauty in this stunning autumn.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526413/1.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saihanba-chinas-green-miracle-created-by-three-generations-in-hebei-302270835.html