Amazon faces a turbulent start to its crucial fourth quarter, with its stock dropping over 3% at the week's opening, abruptly ending a recent recovery rally. This decline reflects growing investor uncertainty about the e-commerce giant's ability to meet high market expectations during the upcoming holiday season. The company's announcement of "Prime Big Deal Days" on October 8-9, 2024, offering exclusive discounts across 35 product categories, aims to boost sales but is overshadowed by a critical market reassessment.

Analyst Concerns and Competitive Pressures

Wells Fargo's downgrade of Amazon's stock from "Overweight" to "Neutral," coupled with a reduced price target from $225 to $183, underscores mounting concerns. These include high investments in Project Kuiper, potential pressure on fulfillment fees, and an anticipated slowdown in advertising business growth. Additionally, Walmart's emergence as a serious competitor adds to the challenges Amazon faces. Despite innovative initiatives like a pilot project for environmentally friendly package delivery by tram in Frankfurt, the company must navigate a complex landscape of market expectations and competitive pressures to maintain its dominant position.

