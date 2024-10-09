Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 05:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JMGO (HONG KONG) SMART TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT LIMITED: JMGO Launches the PicoFlix: A Truly Portable Battery-Powered Projector with FlexiSmart Intelligent

PicoFlix Features Iconic Gimbal Design, FlexiSmart Intelligent, Built-in Google TV, and 4.5-Hour Unplugged Playtime for Ultimate Portability

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a pioneer in smart projector technology, proudly announces the launch of PicoFlix, the latest battery-powered portable projector. It signifies a major milestone for JMGO in the portable projector industry.


True Portability: Compact Size, Iconic Gimbal Design, and Extended Unplugged Use

PicoFlix features a durable aluminum alloy body in a deep black finish, weighing just 1.3 kg and measuring 24 cm in length and 8 cm in diameter, ensuring strength without sacrificing portability.

The projector incorporates JMGO's iconic gimbal design, offering a 127-degree range of adjustability. Users can project onto any surface-wall, ceiling, or unconventional angles-simply by rotating the knob, while real-time image correction ensures a smooth viewing experience.

Supporting three power modes-Eco, Standard, and Increased-PicoFlix provides up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted playtime, allowing users to watch two movies without recharging. A Type-C interface enables 65W fast charging for convenience.

FlexiSmart Intelligent: The Game-Changer for Effortless Projection

PicoFlix features a cutting-edge intelligent system with Instant Auto Keystone Correction, using advanced algorithms to adjust the image in milliseconds. This ensures automatic realignment for optimal viewing, enabling seamless setup without manual adjustments.

Additional features include Auto Screen Fitting, which perfectly aligns the image with the screen, and Smart Eye Protection, which reduces brightness when people or pets approach the light source to enhance safety and eye protection.

High-Quality Visuals with Licensed Google TV

PicoFlix features a high-quality LED light source with 450 ANSI lumens and 1080P FHD resolution, projecting up to 150 inches. It transforms any space into an immersive viewing experience-whether on a living room wall, bedroom ceiling, or during outdoor activities.

With built-in Google TV, PicoFlix offers access to 10,000+ apps, including Netflix. Remote shortcuts provide instant access to Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video directly, making it a complete one-stop entertainment hub.

Availability and Pricing

The new PicoFlix are now available on Amazon and global websites in the US and Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain). It is priced at $599 USD and €599 Euro.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has been dedicated to delivering immersive large-screen experiences. It aims to create a premier all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem encompassing hardware, content, and software for a global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519288/JMGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jmgo-launches-the-picoflix-a-truly-portable-battery-powered-projector-with-flexismart-intelligent-302270876.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.