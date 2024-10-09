Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 05:26 Uhr
ONI Protocol: Pioneering the Future of Blockchain with DePIN and AI Integration

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / ONI Protocol, a groundbreaking blockchain platform, is revolutionizing the decentralized world by integrating Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). With its unique ecosystem, ONI Protocol aims to solve key challenges in open network integration and cross-chain interoperability, positioning itself as a leader in the blockchain space.

Designed to empower users and developers alike, ONI Protocol offers a suite of advanced tools, making blockchain processes more accessible and profitable. From GPU Node Renting to decentralized trading on its ONI DEX, the platform creates innovative, secure solutions that promote decentralization and fuel the growth of the global blockchain ecosystem.

Key Features of the ONI Protocol Ecosystem:

GPU Node Renting: ONI Protocol provides scalable and cost-effective access to high-performance GPUs essential for AI, machine learning, and gaming applications. This decentralized service ensures security, offering flexible solutions for both individual developers and large enterprises.

Farming & Mining: Users can stake $ONI tokens in specific pools to earn real-yield generated by miners. This feature allows participants to gain exposure to mining profits while maintaining network security through decentralized mining operations.

ONI DEX: The decentralized exchange allows seamless trading of assets across multiple blockchains. With cross-chain capabilities, users benefit from high liquidity, low trading fees, and minimal slippage, making the platform ideal for traders at all levels.

ONI Bots: A suite of AI-powered bots, including Trading, Market Making, and Sniper Bots, offers traders automated solutions for optimizing their strategies. These bots help users capture better opportunities and execute trades with precision.

ONI Launchpad: A decentralized platform that enables new cryptocurrency projects to launch and raise capital. By offering a secure and transparent environment, ONI Launchpad supports the growth of the blockchain ecosystem through innovation and trustless transactions.

ONI Protocol Tokenomics

Name: ONI Protocol

Symbol: ONI

Total supply: 500,000,000 ONI

Standard: BEP-20

Precision: 18

Network: Binance Smart Chain

Smart Contract Address:0x3Dba4aE830896467a0A1C731686a2aD40CF76777

Roadmap:

ONI Protocol's roadmap highlights its ambitious growth plans, starting with the launch of its GPU Node Renting service and ONI DEX in Q3 2024. In 2025, the platform will expand its ecosystem with staking rewards, the release of ONI Trading Bots, and the launch of its innovative ONI Launchpad. These developments will drive the platform toward its goal of becoming a fully decentralized and AI-integrated blockchain ecosystem.

David Ho, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of ONI Protocol, stated, "We are excited to be at the forefront of integrating AI and blockchain to create a decentralized, scalable, and secure platform. Our vision is to empower users and developers with the tools they need to succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape.

For more information, visit https://oniprotocol.io/

Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following ONI Protocol ON:

X: https://x.com/OniProtocol

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/OniProtocolOfficial

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ONIProtocol

Media Contact

Organization: ONI Protocol
Contact Person Name: David Ho
Website: https://oniprotocol.io/
Email: oniprotocol.io@gmail.com
City: Chiang Mai
Country: Thailand

SOURCE: ONI Protocol



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
