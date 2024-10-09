Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 06:12 Uhr
DAHON & RoyalBaby Unveils New Strategic Partnership

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON, a global leader in folding bikes, and RoyalBaby, a global leader in children's bikes, announced a strategic partnership during a press conference at the Shangri-La Hotel in Beijing, China, on August 9, 2024.

One of the five co-branded children's bikes unveiled during the press reference.

This strong alliance between DAHON and RoyalBaby signifies an important milestone for China's bicycle market. DAHON is a world-renowned folding bike brand that also stands at the forefront of scientific innovation for bicycle frames and components, while RoyalBaby is a global leader in children's bicycles with a strong focus on the R&D and manufacturing of high-quality products. The synergy between the two global brands and their complementary strengths will not only inject fresh vitality into the children's bicycle market, but also promote the quality and healthy development of the bicycle industry in China.

"As DAHON and RoyalBaby have accumulated a wealth of knowledge and outstanding performance in their respective fields, this strategic cooperation will surely set a new benchmark for the industry. I sincerely hope that this cooperation can drive more enterprises to actively explore their frontier of innovation and jointly promote the sustainable and healthy development of China's toy and baby products industry.", said Ms. Liang Mei, President of the China Toy and Juvenile Products Association at her keynote speech.

Ms. Zheng Xiaoling, Director of the China Bicycle Association, expressed that the partnership was a practical embodiment of the concepts of "sharing, win-win, and co-development." It is believed that through in-depth cooperation, DAHON and RoyalBaby will lead the entire bicycle industry to move towards a more intelligent, personalized and green direction.

Dr. David Hon, Founder of DAHON, delivered a keynote titled "Driving High-Quality Industry Development through Shared Economy." He remarked that DAHON had been always committed to developing lightweight and green transportation solutions. So far, the company had obtained over 500 bicycle-related patents, which had gone beyond the adoption by DAHON's own products to sharing with other manufacturers through the "Sharing 360" global initiative. The partnership with RoyalBaby was a crucial step in this initiative and it marked a significant leap forward for China's bicycle market.

Mr. Tong Lixin, Chairman of RoyalBaby, spoke about RoyalBaby's dedication to the children's bicycle sector, focusing on independent research and innovation to provide safe, practical products for children worldwide. He expressed confidence that the collaboration with DAHON would elevate both brands in technology, product innovation, and global market influence.

During the event, Dr. David Hon and Mr. Tong Lixin jointly unveiled five co-branded children's bikes. RoyalBaby's Brand Director, Mr. Liu Chang, introduced the new models featuring upgraded designs, manufacturing processes, safety features, and riding experiences. These offer new choices for the children's bicycle market and provide users with a one-stop solution.

The creation of co-branded children's bicycles is just the beginning of the strategic partnership. Mr. Xu Hongchen, Domestic Sales Manager of DAHON, discussed future market trends and emphasized that DAHON and RoyalBaby will further collaborate in areas such as technological innovation, channel marketing, and service promotion, creating richer, more diverse consumer experiences and supporting the trend towards green urban mobility.

This strong alliance between DAHON and RoyalBaby signifies an important milestone for China's bicycle market.

The partnership will cover a comprehensive range of bikes, from large-wheel bikes (DAHON road and mountain bikes), to medium-to-small wheels (DAHON folding bikes under 20 inches) and small-wheel models.

In the future, DAHON and RoyalBaby plan to collaborate further through joint marketing and cross-industry partnerships, building their brand image and promoting the values of health and environmental sustainability, driving rapid development in the bicycle sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526464/One_co_branded_children_s_bikes_unveiled_press_reference.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526465/This_strong_alliance_DAHON_RoyalBaby_signifies_important_milestone_China_s_bicycle.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon--royalbaby-unveils-new-strategic-partnership-302270950.html

