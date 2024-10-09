Anzeige
WKN: 853326 | ISIN: JP3657400002
Nikon Inc.: Nikon Releases New Stabilized Binocular Series

Ultra-Compact and Lightweight Binoculars Feature 12-Hour Battery Life and Nikon Optical Stabilization System

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Today, Nikon Inc. announced the release of the new STABILIZED binocular series with two new models that feature a compact, portable design while incorporating an original STABILIZED function to provide a clear and stable image. This original stabilization system in the new 10x and 12x models reduces vibrations caused by hand movement by approx. 80%, letting users view distant objects such as birds and other wildlife, sporting events, concerts and landmarks clearly and comfortably.

Nikon Stabilized Binoculars

Nikon Stabilized Binoculars
Nikon's new series of STABILIZED binoculars are ready for your next adventure.

These new STABILIZED binoculars weigh only 13.9 oz (STABILIZED 12×25 S model), making it comfortable and easy to track and view subjects for long periods with minimal fatigue of the eyes or arms. For extended viewing, they are powered by 2xAA batteries, providing up to an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

"Recently there has been a surge in popularity for stabilized binoculars, and Nikon's expertise in optics uniquely positions us to give all types of customers an extremely appealing option," said Jeff Abler, VP of Sales and NPS, Nikon Inc.

Primary features of the Nikon STABILIZED Binocular Series

  • Stylish, compact and comfortable design is extremely small and lightweight, while also having the ability to fold for maximum portability and easy packing.

  • Uses 2x convenient and readily available AA-size batteries, for approx. 12 hours of battery life.

  • STABILIZED Technology reduces vibrations caused by hand movement by approx. 80%, making it easy to track and view subjects.

  • Bright and clear field of view, with a Multilayer Coating applied to all lenses and prisms while high-reflectivity silver-alloy mirror coating is applied on the reflective surface of the auxiliary prism for maximum brightness.

  • Auto-power shut-off function prevents unnecessary battery consumption if left powered on. This function is engaged after approximately 60 minutes, letting the user focus on the view, while minimizing the need to press a button repeatedly to activate the stabilization.

  • Ergonomic design fits comfortably in the hand, with a large focusing ring that enables quick focusing.

  • Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of the eyes at the correct eyepoint.

Price and Availability

The new Nikon STABILIZED 10x25 S and STABILIZED 12x25 S models will be available starting in early November, with an SRP of $639.95* and $649.95* respectively. For more information about Nikon Sport optics and other models, please visit Nikonusa.com.

Contact Information

Geoff Coalter
Communications Strategy and PR Manager
geoffrey.coalter@nikon.com
201-289-7871

SOURCE: Nikon Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
