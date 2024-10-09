Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has approved a final investment decision and started construction of the Arena battery energy storage system (BESS) project, with the aim of supplying energy from the first quarter of 2026. From ESS News Danish investment fund CIP's Growth Markets Fund II, has made a final investment decision on the Arena project, a BESS in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. "The project has issued the final notification for its execution and will be one of the first projects of this type to reach commercial operations in Chile," the company said in a statement. ...

