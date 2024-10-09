Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the strengthening of its collaboration with Podeliha, a leading social housing operator in the Pays de la Loire region, through the construction of the future Avifaune decarbonized residence, an innovative project focusing on inclusive housing and social diversity.

Podeliha is committed to the development of the future of the city, and integrates sustainable solutions into its projects, using for example Hoffmann Green's decarbonized 0% clinker cements. Podeliha is committed to the development of the future of the city, and integrates sustainable solutions into its projects, using for example Hoffmann Green's decarbonized 0% clinker cements. The construction of the Avifaune residence in Avrillé, Maine-et-Loire, is an excellent illustration of this. This project combines innovation and inclusive housing, bringing together able-bodied and disabled people in a shared living environment. Winner of the APF France Handicap call for projects, Podeliha aims to promote the social inclusion of people losing their independence. Part of a mixed-use development of over 80 homes, Avifaune will include 25 adapted rental units, 10 of which have been specially designed for people with reduced mobility or epilepsy.

Since 2021, the partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement illustrates Podeliha's commitment to decarbonizing its building portfolio and reducing the carbon footprint of the construction sector. By adopting its partner's 0% clinker cements, Podeliha is favoring a local, innovative player and contributing to the circular economy, thereby reducing the CO2 emissions generated by its constructions by 4 to 5 times.

The construction of this residence enables Hoffmann Green to contribute to the decarbonization of the new housing market, through a project that represents a strong commitment to social inclusion and diversity.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "Construction of the Avifaune residence, the result of a strategic partnership between Hoffmann Green and Podeliha since 2021, reflects our commitment to promoting low-carbon solutions in the new housing sector. This project is a strong example of how social housing can be reconciled with high-level environmental performance in construction."

Gonzague Noyelle, Podeliha's Managing Director, added: « The use of 0% clinker cement enables us to considerably reduce the carbon footprint of our constructions, such as the future Avifaune residence. As a company with a mission of general interest, we are delighted to partner with Hoffmann Green Cement, enabling us to implement our commitments to environmental responsibility, local know-how and innovation. »

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States. For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT PODELIHA

Podeliha, whose acronym stands for "Pour le développement ligérien de l'habitat", is an Entreprise Sociale pour l'Habitat (ESH). A regional subsidiary of Action Logement Immobilier, Podeliha operates in the 5 departments of the Pays de la Loire region as a global player in housing and real estate. Podeliha manages a rental portfolio of 27,000 homes, housing nearly 53,000 people. Committed to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Podeliha has made this a major strategic focus of its organization. To complete its offer, Podeliha has 2 subsidiaries specialized in affordable home ownership: Podeliha Accession (new programs) and Les Trois Roches (HLM sales and condominium management). These entities operate under the same brand name: Axeliha.

Podeliha's raison d'être "Together, let's build and manage quality living spaces, accessible to the greatest number, innovating in the service of employment and the sustainability of our territories."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008393142/en/

