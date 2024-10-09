LegalOn Technologies, a global leader in legal AI for contract review, today announces the launch of its solution tailored specifically for UK contracts. With LegalOn, legal departments and law firms can review and redline agreements up to 85% faster, utilizing AI and legal content based on the laws of England and Wales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008442480/en/

LegalOn Technologies' Global CEO, Daniel Lewis, and Group CEO, Nozomu Tsunoda (Photo: Business Wire)

LegalOn's UK launch follows a period of rapid global growth. The company has added 1,000 customers in just 5 months, and now serves over 6,000 customers worldwide. LegalOn's customers include over 100 companies and firms doing business in the UK, across industries, and today's product expansion reflects demand for localized and professional-grade AI.

"With LegalOn's jurisdiction-specific legal content and AI, our customers are cutting costs and contract review time from Day 1," said Daniel Lewis, CEO at LegalOn Technologies. "We're excited to extend these benefits to UK businesses and those contracting under English and Welsh law."

LegalOn's AI can instantly review contracts for UK-specific risks and can automatically make changes based on contract language and practical guidance drafted by experienced UK attorneys. This combination of issue spotting, contract language, and practical guidance is a complete "playbook" that provides immediate value and time.

LegalOn's pre-built AI contract review playbooks for the UK are one of many tools within LegalOn's product suite:

Review: Instantly review first and third-party contracts with AI tailored to your risk preferences and playbook positions.

Instantly review first and third-party contracts with AI tailored to your risk preferences and playbook positions. Revise: Generate precise, word-by-word redlines in seconds, ensuring consistency and accuracy.

Generate precise, word-by-word redlines in seconds, ensuring consistency and accuracy. Assistant: Draft new clauses, summarize complex language and redlines, and answer contract-related queries with a generative AI legal assistant.

Draft new clauses, summarize complex language and redlines, and answer contract-related queries with a generative AI legal assistant. Collaboration: Work more easily as a team with robust version tracking, clause comparison, and an intuitive contract dashboard.

Work more easily as a team with robust version tracking, clause comparison, and an intuitive contract dashboard. Search, Store, Comparison: Compare contracts, find necessary clauses, and search your contracts with ease.

Compare contracts, find necessary clauses, and search your contracts with ease. Access Management SSO: Ensure security and control with advanced access management features and seamless single sign-on integration.

Companies and firms interested in LegalOn can learn more and request a demo of LegalOn for the UK.

About LegalOn Technologies

LegalOn Technologies is a leading AI contract review software for legal teams, serving innovative lawyers and legal professionals at over 6,000 companies and firms globally. LegalOn is backed by leading investors and has raised over $130M. LegalOn's global headquarters are in San Francisco, and its group headquarters are in Tokyo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008442480/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Corey Longhurst pr@legalontech.com