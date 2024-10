Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

8 October 2024

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LTD ('the Company')

LEI: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Final dividend

The Directors have approved a final dividend of US$0.20 per share (2023: US$0.19) to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 10 December 2024.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 13 December 2024 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 15 November 2024. The ex-dividend date is 14 November 2024.

Contact for queries:

Name: Nira Mistry

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 07778 354 517