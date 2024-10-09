The activation brings a taste of authentic Hong Kong culture to the heart of Paris

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is pleased to announce its presentation of a Hong Kong-style café, a "Cha Chaan Teng", at Art Basel Paris from 16 20 October 2024 at the Grand Palais, inviting Hong Kong-based artist Trevor Yeung to illuminate the classic diner with his light artistry. This marks the first activation in its pioneering three-year global partnership with the worldclass art fair, following the initial announcement in Basel this June.

"Cha Chaan Teng" at Art Basel Hong Kong 2024 (©Courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board)

Cha Chaan Teng Showcasing Hong Kong's Vibrant Culture

HKTB will bring an authentic Cha Chaan Teng experience to Art Basel Paris, a dining format harking back to the 1950s known for its bustling ambiance and eclectic menus of comfort food merging Eastern and Western cultures. This vibrant gathering space in the heart of Grand Palais will introduce international audiences to the city's unique culture by showcasing diverse culinary flavours, artistic excellence, and dynamic social atmosphere.

Yeung has created a new artwork especially for the Cha Chaan Teng: the next instalment of a well-known series by the artist titled Chaotic Suns featuring chandelier-like illuminated artworks last seen at the 24th Biennale of Sydney in 2024. Yeung uses the gradient of light to bring the classic Cha Chaan Teng to life.

In terms of his inspiration, Yeung's father operated a restaurant while he was growing up, where he witnessed the flow of people through the precisely decorated eatery filled with aquariums and sea life. As a result, Yeung often finds metaphors in aquarium systems, light configurations, horticulture, and botanic ecology for human relationships. Having been educated and built his career in Hong Kong, Yeung's conceptual work is also deeply inspired by the city's culture and daily experience, with this latest iteration in the Chaotic Suns (Transiting 01) installation series continuing to explore the boundaries between chaos and order through bundles of mismatched lightbulbs that seem to form an ecology or social configuration of their own.

Of the project, Yeung said: "This is my first time placing the Chaotic Suns installation for an art fair and café setting. It was an interesting challenge to adapt the series to a new context and enrich the possibilities and meaning of this work."

The positioning of a Hong Kong-style café in the locality of Paris encapsulates Hong Kong's intrinsic 'East-meets-West' culture, presenting a sensory journey to visitors by serving Hong Kong delicacies including pineapple buns, egg tarts, milk tea, mango pudding, and more. The space will also feature classic design elements such as nostalgic colourful patterned floor tiles and cosy booths, as well as Hong Kong's signature neon signage.

Mr Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said: "We are excited to kick off our 3-year collaboration with Art Basel with the presentation of the Cha Chaan Teng at Art Basel Paris. This collaboration underscores our commitment to promoting Hong Kong as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, and the art hub in Asia. By sharing the city's unique character through this immersive experience at the inaugural edition of the three-year partnership at Grand Palais, we hope to inspire travellers to visit our city and discover its thriving creative community and rich cultural experiences."

Hong Kong: A Travel Destination for Art Culture Enthusiasts

The collaboration between Art Basel and HKTB fortifies Hong Kong's position as Asia's arts and culture hub, hosting flagship art events such as Art Basel, the fair's only destination in Asia. Hong Kong is home to world-class museums, including M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, as well as vibrant artistic neighborhoods showcasing both international and local galleries. Notable locations include Central of Hong Kong Island, featuring the famous Hollywood Road and the arts-dedicated building H Queen's, which host established galleries. Additionally, revitalised industrial buildings in Wong Chuk Hang serve as a trendy hub for a variety of homegrown galleries.

For culture lovers looking to experience a unique multicultural heritage, Hong Kong is an unparalleled destination. The city boasts a remarkable array of historical landmarks infused with modern influences, including Tai Kwun, PMQ, Central Market, The Mills, and more. In terms of dining, Hong Kong boasts one of the world's highest density of restaurants, with an impeccable range of choice across cuisines from affordable eats to Michelin starred establishments.

Navigating the city also offers visitors a range of exciting experiences, from the Star Ferry to Hong Kong Tramways, the world's largest double-deck tram fleet operating today, as well as the newly renovated Peak Tram providing access to one of the city's best vantage points.

Hong Kong Café Cha Chaan Teng at Art Basel Paris

Location: Level 1, Galerie Nord, Grand Palais

Operation Hours: VIP Days: 16 October, 10am-8pm; 17 October, 11am-8pm; Public: 18-20 October, 11am-7pm

Visitor Information: Paris: Visitor Information Art Basel

Conversations Cultural crossroads: Hong Kong, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

Speakers: Stephanie Rosenthal, Project Director of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Paul Frèches, Managing Director of Centre Pompidou x West Bund Museum Project, Shanghai

Moderator: Doryun Chong, Deputy Director, Curatorial and Chief Curator M+, Hong Kong

Date: Friday, 18 October 2024

Time: 1 2pm

Venue: Petit Palais, Av. Winston Churchill, 75008 Paris, France

Registration link: Conversations Cultural crossroads: Hong Kong, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi Art Basel

Images can be accessed at:

https://egnyte.suttoncomms.com/fl/PbYIX7jg7cfolder-link/PRESS%20KIT

About Trevor Yeung

About Trevor Yeung

Trevor Yeung uses botanic ecology, horticulture, aquarium systems, and installations as metaphors for human relationships, power structures, and interactions. In 2024, Yeung represented Hong Kong at the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. He was also shortlisted for the Sigg Prize 2023. Yeung had his first institutional solo exhibition in the UK at Gasworks, London (UK, 2023); he has also exhibited at institutions and galleries internationally, including M+ (Hong Kong, 2023), He Art Museum (Foshan, 2023), Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris (Paris, 2022), Tai Kwun Contemporary (Hong Kong, 2022), Jameel Arts Center (Dubai, 2022), Shanghai Power Station of Art (Shanghai, 2021), Para Site (Hong Kong, 2020), Stiftung Skulpturenpark Köln (Cologne, 2020), HOW Art Museum (Shanghai, 2020), Taikang Space (Beijing, 2018), Museum of Modern Art (Warsaw, 2018), esea contemporary (Manchester, 2017), and OCAT Shenzhen (Shenzhen, 2016).

About Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with maximising the contribution of tourism to Hong Kong's economy and upholding Hong Kong as a world-class travel destination.

The HKTB works in partnership with relevant government departments and organisations, the travel-related sectors, and other entities related to tourism in marketing and promoting Hong Kong worldwide, while enhancing visitors' experiences through providing diverse and quality tourism products and services. The HKTB has 15 Worldwide Offices and representatives in 7 markets.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report. Art Basel's Global Media Partner is the Financial Times. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

