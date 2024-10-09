India added 11. 3 GW of solar module and 2 GW of cell manufacturing capacity in the first half of 2024, bringing the country's cumulative production capacities to 77. 2 GW for modules and 7. 6 GW for cells, according to Mercom India. From pv magazine India India added 11. 3 GW of solar module capacity and 2 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity in the first half of 2024, according to a new report by Mercom India Research. It attributed the increase to high demand, driven by a 132. 7 GW solar project pipeline expected between 2024 and 2026, and the restoration of the Approved List of Models ...

