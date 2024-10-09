Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2024 Interim Report on October 24, 2024

Anzeige
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 09:11 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2024 Interim Report on October 24, 2024

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 9.10.2024 AT 10:00 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 Interim Report on Thursday, October 24, 2024, approximately at 8:30 Finnish time.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 EEST. Huhtamaki's President & CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/q3-2024/.

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048359.
Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 103 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2023 net sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
