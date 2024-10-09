Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2024 Interim Report on October 24, 2024

Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2024 Interim Report on October 24, 2024

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 9.10.2024 AT 10:00 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 Interim Report on Thursday, October 24, 2024, approximately at 8:30 Finnish time.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 EEST. Huhtamaki's President & CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/q3-2024/.

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048359.

Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058