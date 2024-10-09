Atos International: Eviden drives quantum adoption with installation of IQM Spark quantum computer

This IQM quantum computer will enable Eviden's clients to engage in quantum programming and applications.

Paris, France - October 9, 2024 -Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in advanced computing today announces having signed a partnership with IQMQuantum Computers - a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers - to make quantum computing a reality across businesses and organizations.

While performance is key, the stability and fidelity of the qubits have become a crucial element in the near quantum revolution to run accurate operations. To tackle this challenge, IQM Spark is a superconducting quantum computer which offers high single-qubit and two-qubit gates fidelity, ensuring reliable and accurate quantum applications.

Eviden has therefore installed IQM SparkTM, a quantum computer tailored for educational purposes and experimental research, for its customers to learn, experiment, and start developing real-life quantum proofs-of-concept. With this significant milestone in the journey toward quantum adoption, Eviden reaffirms its dedication and commitment to making quantum computing technology more accessible to everyone.

With complete physical access to this machine installed in Eviden's flagship factory), the Group's users and clients will benefit from flexible and immediate experimentation. Remote-as-a-service access through an Eviden private cloud will also be deployed to make this technology broadly accessible.

Access to a IQM SparkTM will allow research labs, universities, and industry players to better learn and understand quantum computing technology and discover programming approaches, noise models, usage constraints, and more.

Eviden will also leverage the machine to provide access to the Eviden R&D and internal consulting community, to enhance quantum applications and integration with HPC clusters, and to improve Eviden's compilers and create new noise-aware compilers.

Access to the machine will be part of Eviden's Qaptiva offering, a complete quantum computing application development environment, enriched by consulting services and an ecosystem of software and hardware partners.

Dr. Cédric Bourrasset,Global Head of HPC-AI and Quantum Computing, Eviden, Atos Group highlighted "Hosting our very first quantum computer is a major step in our quantum computing journey. With this milestone, Eviden now combines quantum emulation and quantum computing processing to offer a tangible solution to enter the world of quantum physics. This comes with great benefits for programming without the high costs and complexities usually inherent to such technologies, therefore making quantum computing more affordable and accessible."

Dr. Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO at IQM Quantum Computers, said: "The installation of IQM Spark, the first fully functional quantum computer at Eviden, adds to the growing network of our systems deployed globally and demonstrates our commitment to accelerate commercial quantum adoption for businesses. We are confident that our system will provide significant value to Eviden's clients while we look forward to collaborating with other enterprises in their quantum journey."

"Through our partnership with Eviden, we are not only providing cutting-edge quantum computing technology but also enabling educational and experimental opportunities for future quantum innovators in France as they develop applications and proofs-of-concept, accelerating the journey toward widespread quantum adoption," added the Vice President Global Business and Marketing at IQM Quantum Computers, Sylwia Barthel de Weydenthal.

***

About Eviden1

Evidenis a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atosis a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About IQM Quantum Computers:???

IQM is a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers anywhere in the world.

IQM customers include the leading supercomputing centres, enterprises, and research labs which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. ?IQM has over 280 employees with offices in Espoo, Munich, Paris, Warsaw, Madrid Singapore, and Palo Alto?

