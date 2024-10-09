Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
07.10.24
15:10 Uhr
28,660 Euro
+0,500
+1,78 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,02028,34009:31
28,12028,22009:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 09:11 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and GMP Le Havre seal major repeat order for eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9. OCTOBER 2024 AT 10.00. The major order, which also includes MyKalmar INSIGHTperformance management tool, was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2024 order intake with the straddle carriers scheduled to be delivered during Q2 and Q3 2025.

GMP has been using Kalmar straddle carriers since the early 1990s and has now ordered a total of 54 hybrid units since 2020. These eco-efficient machines are helping GMP to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations in line with its strategic goals, with the added benefit of significantly reducing noise pollution.

Louis Jonquière, CEO, GMP Le Havre: "Kalmar and GMP Le Havre are united by a shared commitment to safe and sustainable cargo handling. Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers have proven an ideal fit for our operations as we continue to reduce our carbon footprint through investing in product designs which conserve energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions."

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar: "This major repeat order is a clear demonstration of the trust that GMP Le Havre has in our proven hybrid solutions. We are very happy to continue this long-standing relationship with a loyal customer that shares our firm commitment to building a more sustainable future for material handling."

Further information for the press:

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar, tel. +32475775695, damien.cols@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

About GMP: GMP is the leading French container port handling operator with 2 million TEUs handled per year. The company employs more than 1,200 people, including 1,000 dockers. GMP operates the largest ships in the world 24/7. GMP terminals are connected by rail and river offering multimodal transfer services. Terminals are also digitised with full 5G coverage. GMP is ISO QSSE - Quality Safety Security Environment - and full OEA certified. https://www.gmportuaire.fr/en/

Attachments

  • Kalmar hybrid straddle carrier (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eca6e96b-3476-4c0e-a3b1-29cea435a9ca)
  • GMP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac5a362d-7216-47aa-9847-9b7c1a5eb9cd)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.