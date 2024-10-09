Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and GMP Le Havre seal major repeat order for eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9. OCTOBER 2024 AT 10.00. The major order, which also includes MyKalmar INSIGHTperformance management tool, was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2024 order intake with the straddle carriers scheduled to be delivered during Q2 and Q3 2025.

GMP has been using Kalmar straddle carriers since the early 1990s and has now ordered a total of 54 hybrid units since 2020. These eco-efficient machines are helping GMP to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations in line with its strategic goals, with the added benefit of significantly reducing noise pollution.

Louis Jonquière, CEO, GMP Le Havre: "Kalmar and GMP Le Havre are united by a shared commitment to safe and sustainable cargo handling. Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers have proven an ideal fit for our operations as we continue to reduce our carbon footprint through investing in product designs which conserve energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions."

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar: "This major repeat order is a clear demonstration of the trust that GMP Le Havre has in our proven hybrid solutions. We are very happy to continue this long-standing relationship with a loyal customer that shares our firm commitment to building a more sustainable future for material handling."



About GMP: GMP is the leading French container port handling operator with 2 million TEUs handled per year. The company employs more than 1,200 people, including 1,000 dockers. GMP operates the largest ships in the world 24/7. GMP terminals are connected by rail and river offering multimodal transfer services. Terminals are also digitised with full 5G coverage. GMP is ISO QSSE - Quality Safety Security Environment - and full OEA certified. https://www.gmportuaire.fr/en/

