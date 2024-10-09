Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - James Trial Law has passed the final Elite Lawyer selection in 2024, retaining this coveted title for three consecutive years. The firm, known for its expertise in car & truck accidents, was founded by Michael W. James II, one of the most eclectic trial lawyers in Houston, Texas.

James Trial Law Earns Elite Lawyer Distinction for Third Consecutive Year

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/226111_b8dbb75964d21805_002full.jpg

The Elite Lawyer distinction is a highly sought-after award coveted by many legal professionals across the nation. Due to the intricacy and comprehensiveness of the criteria, only a small number of the most experienced lawyers with exemplary achievements in their respective fields are selected to join the upper echelon ranks of Elite Lawyers.

The process to selecting candidates eligible to receive the Elite Lawyer distinction is broken down into multiple phases, entailing peer nominations, third-party feedback, nominations from the Elite Lawyer Advisory Panel, in-depth reviews and evaluations, and ultimately, recognition of the nominees' personal and business achievements.

Michael James stated, "The Elite Lawyer award uses a rigorous, multi-phased process that starts with peer nomination and ends with an award and a listing on their directory. The overall objective is to provide a credible, comprehensive, and competent resource for attorneys, and for consumers looking to hire an outstanding, highly recognized attorney in their area."

James Trial Law, one of the leading Houston Car Accident Lawyers, was nominated for its unique approach to each case it undertakes. Meticulously preparing for every scenario, the team is renowned Texas-wide for providing comprehensive support for their clients every step of the way. Regardless of how complex or large the case is, the team at James Trial Injury Law Firm treats each case as if it were destined for trial.

The Elite Lawyer evaluation process delved deep into the firm's achievements. Elite Lawyer left no stone unturned while ascertaining that James Trial Law continues to elevate the industry in 2024.

More information about James Trial Injury Law Firm is available on the company's official website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226111

SOURCE: Plentisoft