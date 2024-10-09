On October 15 (Tue), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will hold the GGX Finance Summit at Hotel New Otani Tokyo and on-line. In order to further develop discussions on transition finance, industry decarbonization, and other topics related to how business and finance contribute to decarbonization, we will promote mutual cooperation between the government, business, and financial sectors, and hold discussions to lead the international rule-making process to achieve both emission reductions and economic growth.

Outline of GGX Finance Summit

Date: October 15th, 2024 10:00 17:00 (JST, GMT+9:00)

Venue: Hotel New Otani Tokyo (4-1 Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8578, Japan)

Organizer: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

Co-organizer: The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), TCFD Consortium, The GX Acceleration Agency

Format: Hybrid (On-site and on-line)

Language: Japanese/English (with English/Japanese simultaneous interpretation)

Press Registration

Please complete your registration by accessing the official website below.

Registration Site *Please proceed your registration from the link in the official website.

https://ggxf-summit.go.jp/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=cjfp&utm_campaign=fpn2

Deadline of the registration

Writer On-Line Pre-registration deadline: Oct 13th (Sun) (JST, GMT+9:00)

On the day registration (ONLY On-Line attendance): Oct 15th (Tue) Morning (JST, GTM+9:00)

*The dedicated URL for the GGX Finance Summit will be sent to the pre-registered participants on Oct 14th (Mon) (JST, GTM+9:00).

Program

Opening Remarks

RYUZAKI Takatsugu (Director-General, GX Policy Group, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI))

KOBORI Hideki (Vice Chair, KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation))

Mary L. Schapiro (Vice Chair, Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ))

Panel Discussion

To expand the GX market, which is essential for industrial decarbonization, it is crucial that efforts to reduce greenhouse gases in the manufacturing process are reflected in product value. What kind of indicators should be used to visualize this?

[ Moderator

HAYASHI Reiko (Director and Deputy President, BofA Securities Japan Co., Ltd.)

[ Panelist

Dominic Kailashnath Waughray (Executive Vice President, Imperatives, World Business Council for Sustainable Development)

Rob van Riet (Head, First Movers Coalition, Centre For Nature And Climate, World Economic Forum)

DOHNOMAE Hitoshi (Chair, International Environmental Strategic Committee, The Japan Iron and Steel Federation)

KUDO Hiroki (Board Member, Director, Electric Power Industry Unit, The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan)

Keynote Speech

KIKUKAWA Jingo (Director-General, Innovation and Environment Policy Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI))

Katherine Elizabeth Monahan (Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the United States of America)

Panel Discussion

Startups play a crucial role in achieving net-zero. What kind of sustainable ecosystem is needed to address the unique challenges faced by GX startups in technology implementation and demand stimulation?

[ Moderator

MATSUMOTO Chikako (Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited)

[ Panelist

NUMATA Tomoko (Chief Capitalist, Investment Division, JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.)

SHIMIZU Shinya (Founder/CEO, Elephantech Inc.)

Georgy Egorov (Chief Financial Officer, Finance, ZeroAvia, Inc.)

Shuo Yang (Partner, Lowercarbon Capital)

Keynote Speech

FUKUTOME Akihiro (Chairperson, Japanese Bankers Association)

MIYAZONO Masataka (President, Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF))

Panel Discussion

As international recognition of the importance of transition finance grows, what initiatives are needed to further promote investment and private capital supply in decarbonization?

[ Moderator

TAJIRI Takahiro (Deputy Director-General for Green Transformation Policy, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI))

[ Panelist

Mushtaq Kapasi (Managing Director, Chief Representative, Asia Pacific, International Capital Market Association)

Myriam Zapata (Managing Director, ESG Specialist DCM SSA, Global Markets, BNP Paribas)

IKEDA Satoshi (Chief Sustainable Finance Officer and Director of the Strategy Development Division, Financial Services Agency)

Keynote Speech

ITO Kunio (Chair of the TCFD Consortium)

Panel Discussion

With the acceleration of climate-related disclosure, the importance of developing transition plans is becoming even more evident. How should transition plans be formed?

[ Moderator

YAMAGA Teppei (Managing Director, Sustainability Planning Department, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.)

[ Panelist

Sean Kidney (CEO, Climate Bonds Initiative)

OSHIDA Shunsuke (Managing Director, Head of Credit Research, Japan, Manulife Investment Management (Japan) Limited)

OGAWA Noriko (Vice President, ESG Promotion Department, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.)

SHIGETAKE Naoki (COO, GX Acceleration Agency)

*The above programs and speakers may be subject to change at the discretion of the organizer.

Contacts:

Contact information for inquiries

GGX Finance Summit 2024 Press Registration Desk (E-mail: ggxf-summit-press@convention.co.jp)