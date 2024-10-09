Futraheat has developed a 300 kW/1. 5 MW heat pump that can reportedly deliver steam up to 130 C and reach a coefficient of performance of 6. 2. The first prototype was deployed at a brewery in Sussex. UK-based startup Futraheat has developed an industrial heat pump that can be integrated into existing factory infrastructure to deliver high-temperature process steam. "Unlike most heat pumps, which deliver hot water up to around 80 C, the Futraheat heat pump can produce steam up to 130 C - vital for the brewing industry and believed to be a first for the UK," a spokesperson from the company told ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...