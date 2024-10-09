42com Launches New ISP and LEO Satellite Infrastructure Services in Italy

42com has expanded its portfolio with new services, through the acquisition of assets from Milano Teleport Srl. Some of the new offerings include 24/7 NOC support for LEO, VSAT, 5G, and IoT technologies.

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 42com, a global leader in the telecom industry, is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings, through the acquisition of assets from Milano Teleport Srl. As a result, the company has now become an authorized internet service provider in Italy, establishing multiple Points of Presence (POPs) throughout the country, enabling it to deliver reliable and high-speed internet services across the region. This empowers the company to solidify its position as a comprehensive provider of advanced telecommunications solutions.

Furthermore, 42com now benefits from a 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) to support specialized services in VSAT, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites, 5G, and IoT technologies. This strategic move is designed to enhance connectivity solutions for governments, defence sectors, and enterprise clients, both locally and internationally.

Building on its expertise, 42com is now positioned as a builder and operator of end-to-end LEO Satellite infrastructure, serving clients domestically in Italy as well as on an international scale. Additionally, the company has entered the market as a reseller of LEO Satellite devices.

'These new capabilities empower 42com to meet the growing demand for secure, efficient, and scalable satellite-based telecom solutions. This allows us to uphold our commitment to our motto: 42com - the ultimate answer to the telecom industry's challenges and needs,' said Alberto, CEO of 42com.

The expansion stems from a successful tender process that began in May 2024 and concluded in early October, positioning 42com as a key player in critical telecom infrastructure. The company's services, which now also include satellite internet solutions, Direct Inward Dialing (DID), and continuous 24/7 NOC services, are set to be delivered through 42com's robust network of partners.

This new array of offerings transforms 42com into a one-stop-shop for niche telecom solutions, providing unparalleled service delivery and operational efficiency to customers worldwide. With its holistic approach, the company is at the forefront of solving modern communications challenges, from building and operating distributed teleports to supporting high-end telecom operations.

