Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Strathmore Uranium Corp, (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF), Strathmore Uranium, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on October 16 & 17, 2024.

Dev Randhawa - Chairman & CEO will be presenting on October 17th at 4:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Strathmore Uranium Corp,

Strathmore has three permitted uranium projects in Wyoming. Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium mineralization in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services