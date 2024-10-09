Alan Cunningham and Richard Skipper, leading finance lawyers who advise on a broad range of financings and transactions involving aviation, shipping, rail, defense, automotive, energy and other asset classes, have joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as partners in London.

Cunningham and Skipper represent clients throughout Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia, including financial institutions, private credit, private equity, leasing companies, captive and vendor finance entities, airlines, business jet operators, ship and rail owners, corporates and high-net-worth individuals.

"Alan and Richard are highly regarded finance lawyers who are well known and respected throughout the London legal market," said John Schneider, co-head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's business finance practice group. "Their addition underscores both our strategic focus on financial services and commitment to outstanding client service. We are pleased to welcome them as partners to the firm."

Cunningham and Skipper join the firm from Ernst Young's legal services arm, EY Law. Previously, they were partners at DLA Piper, where they led the firm's asset finance team. Cunningham and Skipper are consistently ranked as leading lawyers in their field in both Legal 500 and Chambers Partners.

Cunningham's practice includes high-end transactional mandates and financings involving aviation, shipping, equipment finance, automotive, defense and receivables- including the sale and purchase of asset finance and other lease and loan books, forward flow receivables transactions and related securitization work. He also advises on broader aviation matters.

Skipper focuses his practice on aviation finance and leasing, equipment finance, renewable energy assets, shipping and rail. He represents airlines, banks, funds, lessors, operators, manufacturers and other financial institutions. In 2019, Richard acted on the first sustainable finance transaction for an international airline to secure funding for a project based on its compatibility with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

"Alan and Richard are outstanding lawyers who very nicely complement the experience and depth of our London team," said Ferdinand Calice, managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth's London office. "Their arrival aligns with our growth strategy, which we continue successfully to execute so as to secure our position as leaders in the London legal market."

Cunningham and Skipper's colleagues in London include energy project finance Partners Ayesha Waheed and Seyfi Can Kandemir, who joined the firm in September. Last year, Hunton Andrews Kurth welcomed to Londoncorporate energy Partner Philip Mace and energy and infrastructure disputes Partners Maurice Kentonand David Hesse, Counsel Edward Hamiltonand Special Counsel Simon Schooling, who collectively are leading members of the firm's international arbitration team.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For more than 120 years, Hunton Andrews Kurth has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton Andrews Kurth fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit huntonak.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009751394/en/

Contacts:

mediarelations@huntonak.com