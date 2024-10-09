Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
09.10.2024
SAUDI ENTERTAINMENT VENTURES (SEVEN) AND MATTEL BRING THRILLING HOT WHEELS ELECTRIC KARTING EXPERIENCE TO SAUDI ARABIA

A multilevel indoor electric karting experience for kids and adults will be available in six cities across the Kingdom as SEVEN continues to redefine the concept of entertainment in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, and MATTEL, a multinational toy and entertainment company, today announced that it will be bringing the Hot Wheels e-karting racing tracks to six cities across Saudi Arabia. With the addition of Hot Wheels e-karts, SEVEN continues to bolster its portfolio and further build the karting community following its announcement earlier this year that it would be bringing indoor e-karting centers to multiple SEVEN entertainment destinations.

SAUDI ENTERTAINMENT VENTURES (SEVEN) AND MATTEL BRING THRILLING HOT WHEELS ELECTRIC KARTING EXPERIENCE TO SAUDI ARABIA

Hot Wheels e-karts are engineered to push the limits of performance and are designed for the ultimate racing challenge. They combine competition, experimentation, safety, and creativity to provide thrilling vehicle challenges that develop the skills and confidence for kids to take on the world. The Hot Wheels e-karting experiences will be in SEVEN's entertainment complexes in Riyadh, Makkah, Taif, Al Madinah, Tabuk, and Jazan.

Damien Latham, Chief Attractions Officer at SEVEN, commented: "We aspire to build solid partnerships that will enrich our innovative journey towards transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading global hub for entertainment through developing a unique entertainment ecosystem. The partnership with the Hot Wheels brand will bring MATTEL's brand mission to the Kingdom - to ignite the challenger spirit that lives in every person to help them reach their true potential. It will help our guests build and nurture their skills, accelerating the potential of Saudi Arabia's promising young drivers and helping shape the future of karting champions."

"Hot Wheels' captures the challenger spirit, inspiring everyone to reach their full potential," Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at MATTEL said. "This ethos aligns perfectly with SEVEN's mission to deliver world-class entertainment that brings joy and excitement. More than just an e-karting experience, it's a turbocharged destination for families, thrill-seekers, competitors, and newcomers alike. We're excited to partner with SEVEN to bring 'Hot Wheels' across the Kingdom."

SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities around the Kingdom, which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment and global partnerships from within the sector.

About Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN):

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, is mandated to invest in, develop, and operate entertainment destinations and create a sustainable entertainment sector that caters to the needs of everyone in Saudi Arabia, following the highest international standards. SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations that will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. The upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jizan, Buraydah, and Tabuk.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525832/SEVEN_AND_MATTEL.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-entertainment-ventures-seven-and-mattel-bring-thrilling-hot-wheels-electric-karting-experience-to-saudi-arabia-302270646.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
