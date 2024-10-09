BYD's stock faced a significant setback on Tuesday, plummeting 9.6% to $37.73 amid broader disappointment in the Chinese stock market. This sharp decline marks a turning point after the electric vehicle manufacturer's impressive rally, which saw over 660% growth in the past five years. Analysts attribute this correction to technical overreactions and profit-taking, emphasizing that the stock's long-term potential remains intact. Despite the recent downturn, BYD reported a 21.61% increase in revenue last quarter, with experts projecting earnings per share of 12.62 CNY for 2024.

European Tariffs Pose Additional Hurdle

The landscape for BYD and other Chinese EV makers is becoming increasingly complex, with the European Union planning to impose countervailing duties of up to 35.3% on imported electric vehicles from China. This move, aimed at protecting European automakers from state-subsidized Chinese competitors, could exert additional pressure on BYD's stock performance and market expansion efforts. The company now faces the challenge of navigating these trade barriers while maintaining its competitive edge in an intensifying global EV market.

