

EQS Newswire / 09/10/2024 / 16:25 UTC+8

Trio Group proudly announces the grand opening of Deltrix new office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, which is also Trio Group's Central Asia headquarters, marking a significant milestone in the Group's new energy business expansion and underscores Trio Group's commitment to the region. A vibrant opening ceremony was hosted on 26 September 2024 and welcomed esteemed guests from Sinooil (China National Petroleum Corporation) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). The ceremony was hosted by Mr. Tai Leung Lam, Trio Group's co-founder and Executive Director, along with Ms. Jingjing Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Leung, Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Liu Yun, General Manager of Capital Markets Division, and Mr. Hu Haixin, General Manager of Deltrix Kazakhstan Ltd. The event also welcomed honourable guests, including Mr. Wang Lei, Secretary and Standing Deputy General Manager of PetroChina International (Kazakhstan) Corporation Limited, and Mr. Lu Honghai, Bank President of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Almaty) (ICBC (Almaty)), who delivered inspiring opening addresses and officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and their teams. Mr. Wang and Mr. Lu both expressed his heartfelt blessings to Deltrix's new office opening and stronger foothold in Kazakhstan, as well as their anticipations towards a new chapter of partnership and success together with Trio Group and Deltrix. The establishment of the Kazakhstan headquarters signifies a closer tie between Trio Group and Central Asia, and with a strong foundation in Central Asia to develop more new energy markets through leveraging on the Belt and Road Initiative. This strategy move will facilitate a more in-depth collaboration with key partners such as Sinooil and ICBC, as well as the recruitment of local talents and acquiring of new business opportunities, fostering an all-round new energy development in the region. In addition to the headquarters opening, Trio Group celebrated the launch of new services at Sinooil stations in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at Sinooil stations number 2, 7, and 26, marking the introduction of EV charging, car smart washing services, and advertisement business. Distinguished guests, including Mr. Kairat, General Manager, and Mr. Xu Fengyue, Deputy General Manager of Almaty Branch of PetroChina International (Kazakhstan) Corporation Limited, delivered welcome speeches and officiated the ribbon-cutting, along with Mr. Tai Leung Lam, Ms. Jingjing Zhang, Mr. Paul Leung, Ms. Liu Yun and Mr. Hu Haixin, at Sinooil Number 7 station. Ms. Jingjing Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Trio Group, expressed her excitement about the set-up of new Central Asia headquarter, and stated, "This expansion is a historic and significant strategic step for Trio Group, reinforcing its commitment to new energy development in Central Asia. The new headquarter and expanded services at Sinooil stations are set to drive growth and strengthen Trio Group's foundation in the region and, in the longer future, radiate Trio Group's presence towards other countries from here." About Trio Group Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies. 09/10/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

